2022 Arizona election: Former President Barack Obama to campaign in Phoenix for Democrats

PHOENIX - Former President Barack Obama is headed to Phoenix to campaign for Democratic governor nominee Katie Hobbs and Democratic incumbent Senator Mark Kelly.
He'll make a stop at an unspecified location on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
"Arizona elected and community leaders will also participate in the program. At the event, President Obama will rally voters, encouraging them to turn out and vote early for Democrats up and down the ballot," the Arizona Democratic Party said in a news release on Oct. 30.
The event is slated to go from 4-9 p.m.
No further information is available, and more details are expected to be released.
Former President Donald Trump made a stop in Mesa on Oct. 9 to campaign for the "Trump ticket," which includes GOP Governor nominee Kari Lake, Senate hopeful Blake Masters, candidate for Secretary of State Mark Finchem and candidate for Arizona Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
2022 Arizona General Election voter guide: What you need to know
