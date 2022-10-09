Political campaigning in Arizona heats up as Trump holds a rally for Republicans, Democrats meet with voters

Campaigning for political power in Arizona is heating up as the midterm elections are now less than a month away, and candidates from both sides spent the weekend trying to win over voters.

Former President Donald Trump made an appearance in Mesa on Sunday, Oct. 9 campaigning for Republican candidates, known as the "Trump ticket."

Over in Paradise Valley on the same day, the Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs held an event at a park with the support of several Republicans.

The ‘Trump ticket’

At the Mesa event, candidate for Arizona Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh, spoke, as well as U.S. Senate hopeful Blake Masters and candidate for Secretary of State Mark Finchem. Before Trump took the stage, Kari Lake, running for Arizona Governor, fired up the crowd.

At a point in Masters' speech, he points out his children in the crowd, saying that 30 years from now, he wants them to be living in a country they still recognize. "Is that too much to ask?" he said, claiming it might not be possible if his opponent, Democrat Mark Kelly, is re-elected.

Lake takes the stage after Masters. She says it feels as though her opponent, Hobbs, is on "vacation" and says to open her office and do the work Arizonans elected her to do.

She goes on to remark on the fentanyl crisis. "I don't like knowing that Arizona is the fentanyl pipeline for the United States," Lake said. "I want to be known as the Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl state."

Lake also touched on a few of her goals, if elected, for a dual-track education plan, increasing safe communities, a change in sex education curriculum in schools, and enforcement again drug cartels.

Hobbs in Paradise Valley

Katie Hobbs, the current Secretary of State hosted an event at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her.

She emphasized putting country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.

"We all want what's best for our state. We want a thriving economy, we want good schools for our kids. We want free and fair elections," she said. "We want someone with a steady hand who can lead our state through its toughest challenges.

