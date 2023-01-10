Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Mark Kelly touring Yuma border

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leading a group of U.S. senators to the southern border on Jan. 10.

Tuesday's visit to Yuma follows the bi-partisan group's tour in El Paso, Texas, where resources are strained from a flood of migrants.

The group's visit to El Paso came just a day after President Joe Biden traveled to the city for the first time since taking office. The border is expected to be a major political issue for the 2024 election.

During Tuesday's visit, Sinema, along with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and the rest of the senators, will discuss the impacts of the border and the immigration crisis on nearby communities.

