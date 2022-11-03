2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied

A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire.

Governor's race

With just days to go before voters head to the polls, Republican Kari Lake is leading Democrat Katie Hobbs by 3 percentage points. Roughly 1% of voters are either undecided or have no opinion. Last week, the same InsiderAdvantage poll showed Lake up by 11 points. Pollster, Matt Towery, believes it may have been an anomaly. He says in this latest poll, Lake is leading among self-identifying Independents by roughly 7 points.

Senate race

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican challenger Blake Masters are virtually tied. Libertarian candidate, Marc Victor, who dropped out of the race earlier this week is polling at around 2%. Another 2% were either undecided or had no opinion. Towery says Masters is pulling a larger share of self-identifying Independent voters. But the poll found that 15% of self-identifying Republicans plan on voting for Kelly.

Methodology

This latest InsiderAdvantage poll was conducted on November 2, via land-line, cell phone and text. It included 550 likely voters, with a margin of error of 4.2%.

