Feds arrest two after shootout with DEA agents during Phoenix fentanyl bust

The Brief Two men were arrested Feb. 24 in west Phoenix after allegedly firing at DEA agents during a delivery of approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills. Federal authorities say Eduardo Valenzuela Lopez, 33, of Mexico, and Jael Gonzalez Banuelos, 22, of Phoenix, were arrested near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street following the shooting. No injuries were reported after agents returned fire, and investigators say they recovered a firearm and the narcotics from the scene.



We're learning more about a shootout involving Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents on Feb. 24 in Phoenix.

The shooting happened near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street, and involved Eduardo Valenzuela Lopez, 33, of Cajeme, Sonora, Mexico, and Jael Gonzalez Banuelos, 22, of Phoenix.

The backstory:

"From early February 2026 through February 24, 2026, Valenzuela Lopez allegedly negotiated and coordinated the sale and delivery of approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills," a U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona news release said.

When agents became aware of the deal, they moved in to arrest Lopez and Banuelos as they delivered the pills.

"When agents approached their vehicle, Valenzuela Lopez, who is illegally present in the United States, allegedly opened fire on law enforcement officers. In response, law enforcement officers returned fire," the news release said.

No one was injured or killed. The two suspects were arrested.

"Investigators discovered a firearm on the ground by the driver’s side of the fentanyl pill transport vehicle, as well as approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills in the passenger compartment," investigators said.

Dig deeper:

A conviction for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. Under federal law, the charge also carries a fine of up to $10 million and a supervised release term of at least five years.

The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, will prosecute the suspects.