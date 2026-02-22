Nancy Guthrie: Sheriff issues warning as community takes search into their own hands

The Brief Authorities are warning volunteer search groups to stay off Nancy Guthrie's property and give investigators space after unauthorized searchers recovered a glove and backpack near her home. Nancy remains missing 22 days, despite the FBI receiving over 21,000 tips and more than 200 law enforcement personnel on the case. A total reward of over $200,000 is being offered for information, while forensic teams continue the difficult task of analyzing DNA from multiple items found during the investigation.



It’s been 22 days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson. As the updates from authorities have slowed, some members of the public have tried to take the search into their own hands.

What we know:

One group said they came to Tucson from Mexico for a volunteer-led search for evidence. They found a black glove and backpack just a few miles from Nancy's home.

That backpack is not the one seen in the surveillance video, but deputies did take it from the volunteers. Some of them were even poking around in Nancy’s front yard.

Deputies arrived shortly after looking to speak with those women.

Timeline:

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department addressed volunteer search groups on Feb. 21, asking them to give investigators the space to do their work, saying it is best left to the professionals.

PCSD detectives were back in Nancy's neighborhood yesterday—canvassing as part of the investigation. Crews placed barricades on her street to make it a one-way road to deal with all the traffic, due to media and law enforcement in the area.

What they're saying:

Regarding private search parties, they released the following statement on Feb. 21:

"Volunteer search groups have inquired about being in the area. Per the Sheriff, they were asked to please give investigators the space they need to do their work. We appreciate their concern, and we all want to find Nancy, but this work is best left to professionals. PCSD has volunteer opportunities if they wish to get involved with the department. Private property laws apply. It is up to each individual property owner to grant permission for anyone to be on their property."

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

The department has collected multiple gloves from the area near Nancy's home and is analyzing them, and all evidence from the crime scene and search warrants has been submitted for analysis.

The sheriff has said that with any case, there can be challenges separating DNA.

"Detectives and agents have collected multiple gloves from the area, and analysis is part of the investigation. Specific details about these pieces of evidence will not be shared publicly, as this remains an active investigation. There may be fluctuations day to day based on investigative leads. Several hundred law enforcement personnel remain dedicated to this case. This will remain an active investigation until Nancy Guthrie is found or all leads are exhausted."

What's next:

The FBI has received more than 21,000 tips in this case.

88-CRIME received an anonymous donation of $100,000, increasing the reward to $102,500. This is in addition to the $100,000 FBI reward being offered. The FBI is not involved in the administration of any non-FBI rewards.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen.