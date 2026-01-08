Expand / Collapse search
Protests erupt in Phoenix following deadly ICE shooting in Minnesota

By
Published  January 8, 2026 4:54pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Ansari challenges DHS Secretary Noem over deadly ICE shooting

Demonstrators gathered outside the ICE field office in Phoenix to join nationwide protests following the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach has the details.

The Brief

    • Demonstrators gathered outside the ICE field office in Phoenix on Thursday to join nationwide protests following the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed during a Wednesday enforcement operation in Minneapolis.
    • Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., is demanding an independent probe into the shooting, while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem maintains the agent acted in self-defense after Good allegedly attempted to ram them with a vehicle.

PHOENIX - A deadly ICE-involved shooting in Minnesota sparked protests across the country Thursday, including a demonstration outside the agency’s field office in Phoenix where advocates and lawmakers demanded a federal investigation.

What we know:

The protests follow the Wednesday, Jan. 7 death of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Video of the encounter has fueled national outrage, though Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the agent’s actions, stating the agent fired in self-defense after Good allegedly attempted to ram them with a vehicle.

Speaking on the House floor Thursday, Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., called for an independent probe into the Department of Homeland Security.

"A woman is dead. A child has been left without a parent," Ansari said. "What happened to Renee Good demands a full, independent and immediate investigation."

Outside the Phoenix ICE headquarters on Central Avenue, crowds fluctuated throughout the afternoon. Protesters expressed anger over the death of Good, who was identified by demonstrators as a U.S. citizen.

"A U.S. citizen was killed yesterday in Minneapolis," one protester said. "That’s why there should be more people out on the streets."

Anti-ICE rally held in downtown Phoenix

Protests were held outside ICE headquarters in downtown Phoenix after a woman was shot and killed by immigration officers in Minneapolis. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach reports.

Local perspective:

The unrest comes amid fears that similar enforcement operations could occur in the Valley. When asked if raids were planned for the Phoenix area, an ICE field office spokesperson told FOX 10 the agency "does not discuss any alleged ongoing, upcoming or planned immigration enforcement operations" due to operational security.

RELATED: Minneapolis ICE shooting: Gov. Walz stages National Guard amid heated protests

The Source

  • FOX 10's Kenzie Beach reported on this story by using statements made by protesters, Rep. Yassamin Ansari, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Crime and Public SafetyImmigrationMinnesotaNews