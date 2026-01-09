Mercedes Vega murder: 3rd suspect extradited to Arizona

The Brief Mercedes Vega's body was found inside a burned car off I-10 in Tonopha nearly three years ago. Two men, Sincere Hayes and Cudjoe Young, have already been arrested for her murder. A third suspect in the case, Jared Gray, was extradited to AZ after being jailed in Georgia un an unrelated charge.



The third suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a Tempe woman whose body was found inside a burned car in Tonopah nearly three years ago has been extradited to Arizona to face charges.

Jared Gray was jailed in Georgia on an unrelated probation violation before he was transported to the Valley. He made his initial court appearance overnight in Phoenix.

The backstory:

In April 2023, Mercedes Vega's body was found in a burning car off Interstate 10. The medical examiner's report indicated she had been shot, had bleach in her throat, and ultimately died of smoke inhalation.

Two other suspects, Sincere Hayes and Cudjoe Young, also face murder charges in Vega's death.

Last month, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced they would seek the death penalty against Young and Hayes. Young had previously been identified by Vega as a suspect in a separate armed robbery case.

It's unclear if they will also seek the death penalty against Gray.

What's next:

Gray is being held on a $4 million cash bond and is scheduled to be in court next week for his arraignment. He's accused of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Jared Gray (MCSO)