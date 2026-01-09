Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Tonto Basin, Aguila Valley, Globe/Miami, San Carlos, Superior
5
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 1:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, Superior, West Pinal County, San Carlos
Freeze Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

Mercedes Vega murder: 3rd suspect extradited to Arizona

By , and
Updated  January 9, 2026 7:03am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Suspect in Tempe woman's murder extradited to Arizona

Suspect in Tempe woman's murder extradited to Arizona

The third suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a Tempe woman whose body was found inside a burned car off I-10 nearly three years ago has been extradited to Arizona to face charges.

The Brief

    • Mercedes Vega's body was found inside a burned car off I-10 in Tonopha nearly three years ago.
    • Two men, Sincere Hayes and Cudjoe Young, have already been arrested for her murder.
    • A third suspect in the case, Jared Gray, was extradited to AZ after being jailed in Georgia un an unrelated charge.

PHOENIX - The third suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a Tempe woman whose body was found inside a burned car in Tonopah nearly three years ago has been extradited to Arizona to face charges.

Jared Gray was jailed in Georgia on an unrelated probation violation before he was transported to the Valley. He made his initial court appearance overnight in Phoenix.

The backstory:

In April 2023, Mercedes Vega's body was found in a burning car off Interstate 10. The medical examiner's report indicated she had been shot, had bleach in her throat, and ultimately died of smoke inhalation.

Two other suspects, Sincere Hayes and Cudjoe Young, also face murder charges in Vega's death.

Last month, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced they would seek the death penalty against Young and Hayes. Young had previously been identified by Vega as a suspect in a separate armed robbery case.

It's unclear if they will also seek the death penalty against Gray.

Related

Mercedes Vega: Parents support death penalty in case of daughter murdered in burning car
article

Mercedes Vega: Parents support death penalty in case of daughter murdered in burning car

Maricopa County prosecutors have announced they will seek the death penalty for Sencere Hayes and Cudjoe Young, the two men accused of the April 2023 murder of 22-year-old Mercedes Vega, who was found shot in a burning car.

What's next:

Gray is being held on a $4 million cash bond and is scheduled to be in court next week for his arraignment. He's accused of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Jared Gray (MCSO)

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Jared Gray's initial appearance in Maricopa County Superior Court and a FOX 10 report on Dec. 4, 2025.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews