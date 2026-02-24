Racial slur allegations at high school basketball game sparks investigations, calls for action

The Brief Allegations of racial slurs and physical harassment, including spitting, have sparked two investigations following a Feb. 20 basketball game between Coolidge and Chinle High Schools. The Navajo Nation is calling for strict disciplinary action and new anti-harassment policies from the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) after video captured post-game tensions. The specific consequences for those involved remain unknown as the video is under review to determine if conduct codes were violated.



A high school basketball game is now at the center of allegations of discrimination and harassment. Students are accused of using racial slurs and even spitting on other high school student-athletes during a Feb. 20 game between Coolidge and Chinle High Schools.

What we know:

Two separate investigations are now underway to determine what was said and done, and what consequences may lie ahead.

"There was an outcry from our community because one of the central beliefs of the Navajo Nation is that you show respect," said Shawna Ann Claw, a Navajo Nation Chinle Council delegate.

Claw says respect was lacking after allegations surfaced of discriminatory words and actions against members of the Chinle 3A boys basketball team by members of the Coolidge team.

Related article

"We talk about lateral discrimination and that's what I basically saw, so we address that through a chapter resolution," Claw said.

That resolution calls for an investigation and enforcement action by the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA). It also asks for disciplinary action to be taken if rules or codes of conduct were violated, as well as corrective measures such as sportsmanship training.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"We are calling for anti-harassment, and for many years the AIA— they lacked that particular policy," Claw said. "So I'm hoping that the executive board and the executive director will take this as a serious matter."

Dig deeper:

Video of the game can be found on YouTube. At one point, as the teams line up to shake hands, a uniformed officer can be seen holding back some individuals, though the audio is not clear enough to make out what is being said.

Delegate Claw says she has received several other videos of the alleged discriminatory actions and has sent them to the AIA for added context.

"We hope that they are conducting an unbiased, fair investigation," Claw said. "We hope that these games, which are sanctioned, are going to be conducted in a fair, impartial, respectful way, and that's the only thing we're asking for."

What they're saying:

The AIA released a statement regarding the incident and the investigation.

"The AIA is actively looking into the serious situation that occurred at the boys basketball playoff game between Chinle and Coolidge on Friday night. Reports are still being gathered from all parties. Pending results of the investigation, the AIA will use its Bylaws to address any findings.

The association will not tolerate any discriminatory words or actions toward teams and fans. High school sporting events are times to bring communities together. Any actions to the contrary will be dealt with."

The Coolidge Superintendent also released a statement saying the district is aware of the allegations and is conducting its own investigation.

"The Coolidge Unified School District (CUSD) is aware of the allegations made regarding Friday night’s basketball game between Coolidge and Chinle. The District is conducting an investigation of the allegations and have been in communication with the AIA and will fully cooperate with their review."