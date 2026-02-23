Alleged racial taunts, spitting at Arizona high school basketball game prompts investigations

The Brief A State Rep. is calling for an investigation into alleged racial taunts and physical abuse directed at Chinle High School players during a playoff game in Coolidge. The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) is actively gathering reports from both schools, citing incidents involving "fans and crowd management" before, during, and after the game. The AIA and the Coolidge Unified School District are conducting separate investigations into the incident.



A state representative is calling for an investigation into alleged racial taunts being used during a basketball game between two Arizona high schools on Friday night.

What we know:

The incident occurred during a 3A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Coolidge High School, against Chinle High, on Feb. 20.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) said they were made aware of incidents before, during and after the game, "involving fans and crowd management."

"The AIA is actively looking into the serious situation that occurred at the boys basketball playoff game between Chinle and Coolidge on Friday night. Reports are still being gathered from all parties. Pending results of the investigation, the AIA will use its Bylaws to address any findings. The association will not tolerate any discriminatory words or actions toward teams and fans. High school sporting events are times to bring communities together. Any actions to the contrary will be dealt with," AIA said in full.

What they're saying:

Democrat State Representative Myron Tsosie said fans reached out to him, claiming Chinle players were called racially abusive names and spat on after their playoff loss. He plans on filing a complaint with the AIA.

"Our students and fans should not have to endure this kind of behavior and be made to feel unsafe at what is supposed to be a fun, exciting and positive experience. As a member of the State Legislature and a sitting member of the Chinle Unified School District Governing Board, I am collecting videos and witness statements and will be issuing a complaint to AIA officials next week. This was unacceptable and clearly violates AIA's harassment policy," he said in full.

Dig deeper:

The Coolidge Superintendent also released a statement saying the district is aware of the allegations and is conducting its own investigation.