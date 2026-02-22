Tucson Airman, spouse indicted for defrauding Dept. of War of millions

The Brief Staff Sgt. Richard Ramroop and husband Manuel Madrid are accused of defrauding the government of $11 million. Prosecutors say Ramroop used his role as a base pharmacist to buy and illegally resell thousands of medical devices. The couple allegedly used the stolen funds to finance a luxury lifestyle and now face multiple federal felony charges.



A U.S. airman and his spouse are accused of stealing millions from the government to fund a lavish lifestyle.

The indictment states the money was allegedly used to purchase, among other items, a million-dollar home in Tucson in February 2024, a new 2024 Porsche Cayenne Sport Utility Vehicle for $141,443.34 and a new BMW i7 Sport Utility Vehicle for $195,397.59.

Photo Credit: Internal Revenue Service Office of Criminal Investigation

What we know:

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 35-year-old Staff Sgt. Richard Ramroop and his husband, 32-year-old Manuel Madrid, collected more than $11 million worth of fraudulent payments.

Prosecutors allege the airman used his position as a pharmacist on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in the scheme, purchasing thousands of medical devices with taxpayer money only to resell them.

"According to court records from 2022 through 2025, bank accounts controlled by Ramroop and Madrid received over $11 million in fraud proceeds through wire transfers, Automated Clearing House (ACH) deposits, and other credits from companies engaged in the resale of medical test strips and devices. Meanwhile, the orders of these diverted medical devices cost the U.S. Department of War over $3 million," stated USAO.

What they're saying:

"The defendants allegedly stole millions in taxpayer dollars from the U.S. Department of War to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, diverting critical resources away from their intended purpose," said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine. "Every dollar taken through fraud is a dollar denied to the mission it was meant to support. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal and local law enforcement partners will hold accountable any individual who profits illegally at the expense of the American people."

What's next:

Ramroop and Madrid now face Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Government Property, Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Wire Fraud, and Money Laundering charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office stated, "A conviction for Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Government Property carries a maximum penalty of up to 5 years imprisonment. Each conviction for Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Wire Fraud carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment. Each conviction for Money Laundering carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment."

