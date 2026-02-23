Tourists stuck in Mexico after cartel boss killed; Nancy Guthrie search enters 4th week l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Monday, February 23, 2026. (Getty Images)
From the killing of a Mexican cartel leader that has trapped some tourists in the country to week 4 of the search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 23.
1. ‘Code Red’ enacted to keep public safe
Tourists at a Mexican resort say they were urged to stay put on Sunday as a government official warned of "clashes" in the area following a federal operation.
2. ‘It's just like a war'
Arizonans are sheltering in place across Mexico as widespread cartel violence erupted following a military operation that reportedly killed "El Mencho," the leader of the CJNG.
3. Nancy Guthrie search enters 4th week
Monday marks Day 23 since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.
4. Alleged intruder shot by resident
A suspected intruder is in critical condition after being shot by a resident during an alleged 4:30 a.m. break-in at a Gilbert apartment near the Loop 202.
5. ‘Oh my God, that’s her'
Employees of a local business, Camelback Moving, are being hailed as heroes after they helped rescue a 3-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from her Avondale home.
A look at today's weather
A big time warm up is coming this week to the Valley. Highs will be in the mid-80s on Monday, but we will see the 90s by the end of the week.
