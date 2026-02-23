Expand / Collapse search

Tourists stuck in Mexico after cartel boss killed; Nancy Guthrie search enters 4th week l Morning News Brief

By
Published  February 23, 2026 9:55am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, February 23, 2026. (Getty Images)

From the killing of a Mexican cartel leader that has trapped some tourists in the country to week 4 of the search for Nancy Guthrie, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 23.

1. ‘Code Red’ enacted to keep public safe

Featured

Tourists in Mexican seaside city told to stay on resort as government warns of ‘clashes’
article

Tourists in Mexican seaside city told to stay on resort as government warns of ‘clashes’

Tourists at a Mexican resort say they were urged to stay put on Sunday as a government official warned of "clashes" in the area following a federal operation.

2. ‘It's just like a war'

Featured

Arizonans shelter-in-place in Mexico after military kills cartel boss : 'How do we get out of here?'
article

Arizonans shelter-in-place in Mexico after military kills cartel boss : 'How do we get out of here?'

Arizonans are sheltering in place across Mexico as widespread cartel violence erupted following a military operation that reportedly killed "El Mencho," the leader of the CJNG.

3. Nancy Guthrie search enters 4th week

Featured

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 23 latest updates
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 23 latest updates

Monday marks Day 23 since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.

4. Alleged intruder shot by resident

Featured

Suspect shot by Gilbert resident after alleged break-in, assault: police
article

Suspect shot by Gilbert resident after alleged break-in, assault: police

A suspected intruder is in critical condition after being shot by a resident during an alleged 4:30 a.m. break-in at a Gilbert apartment near the Loop 202.

5. ‘Oh my God, that’s her'

Featured

Phoenix movers spot Amber Alert suspect at gas station, block her car until police arrive
article

Phoenix movers spot Amber Alert suspect at gas station, block her car until police arrive

Employees of a local business, Camelback Moving, are being hailed as heroes after they helped rescue a 3-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from her Avondale home.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/23/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/23/26

A big time warm up is coming this week to the Valley. Highs will be in the mid-80s on Monday, but we will see the 90s by the end of the week.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews