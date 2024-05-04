Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM MDT until SUN 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Scottsdale jewelry boutique has $250,000 worth of items stolen in burglary

By and
Published  May 4, 2024 8:44pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A jeweler in Scottsdale who had more than $250,000 worth of items stolen believes he was followed before the criminal committed the heinous act.

Lake View Jewelry Boutique co-owners Boris and Moisei have been in business at the location off Hayden Road in Scottsdale for five years. The father-son duo from New York owns multiple businesses in the area and they do not believe the burglary was a coincidence.

"We built this place from scratch," Moisei said.

Now there is just shattered glass and a boarded door. 

"We never expected something like this to happen," Moisei said.

When did this happen?

On Wednesday around 3 a.m., eight motion-detecting cameras with laser triggers as part of a state-of-the-art security system was triggered at the business.

"He got in at 2:59 a.m. and in 53 seconds he was gone," Moisei added.

On camera, the burglar can be seen waiting for his moment. He paced around for several minutes before breaking in.

Moisei believes it was part of a coordinated attack.

"I think I was followed," he said.

Stolen jewelry with a unique identifier

His father Boris has been hand-crafting jewelry for 40 years and his art is one-of-a-kind.

"He put his heart and soul into every item that he makes because we don't just buy and sell. My dad makes one piece and that's it," Moisei said.

That could help with tracking down the stolen items.

Each piece, Moisei said, is stamped with his father's initials. 

"He has secret compartments in a lot of his jewelry," Moisei said.

The duo is asking for help

The duo is hoping to retrieve the pieces, and they are asking for help from neighbors.

The shopping center backs up to a lake with a community of homes. They are asking residents of the Islands at McCormick Ranch for footage of the suspect or anything suspicious their cameras may have caught around 3 a.m. on May 1. 

Anything can help to bring back the valuables to the family.