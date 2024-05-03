Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
5
High Wind Watch
from SUN 8:00 AM MDT until SUN 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Deadly crash along Loop 101; update in child drownings in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 3, 2024 6:31pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a deadly crash that is causing traffic disruptions on a freeway in North Scottsdale to a potential break in a missing person case in Northwestern Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 3, 2024.

1. Deadly crash along North Scottsdale freeway

Featured

Loop 101 southbound closed for fatal motorcycle crash
article

Loop 101 southbound closed for fatal motorcycle crash

Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Loop 101 in Scottsdale.

2. Woman arrested following deadly crash

Featured

Woman accused of manslaughter in deadly south Phoenix motorcycle crash
article

Woman accused of manslaughter in deadly south Phoenix motorcycle crash

A woman was arrested after a motorcyclist died on Thursday following a crash near a south Phoenix intersection.

3. Update on West Phoenix drownings

Featured

Girls who drowned at West Phoenix home identified by police
article

Girls who drowned at West Phoenix home identified by police

Two children who died following a drowning incident at a home in the West Valley are now identified.

4. New discovery in Arizona missing person case

Featured

Human remains found in remote area believed to be of missing Arizona man
article

Human remains found in remote area believed to be of missing Arizona man

Authorities say human remains that were found near the Arizona-Nevada border are believed to be those of a man who went missing over three years ago.

5. Chad Daybell murder trial continues

Featured

Chad Daybell trial: FBI special agent gives graphic testimony over body discoveries
article

Chad Daybell trial: FBI special agent gives graphic testimony over body discoveries

On the 16th day of Chad Daybell's murder trial, jurors heard testimony from an FBI agent about the backyard where the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found. Graphic materials - not shown on the trial's livestream - were also shown in court.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Phoenix-area weekend freeway closures (May 3-6)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/3/2024