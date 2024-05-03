Deadly crash along Loop 101; update in child drownings in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a deadly crash that is causing traffic disruptions on a freeway in North Scottsdale to a potential break in a missing person case in Northwestern Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 3, 2024.
1. Deadly crash along North Scottsdale freeway
Featured
Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Loop 101 in Scottsdale.
2. Woman arrested following deadly crash
Featured
A woman was arrested after a motorcyclist died on Thursday following a crash near a south Phoenix intersection.
3. Update on West Phoenix drownings
Featured
Two children who died following a drowning incident at a home in the West Valley are now identified.
4. New discovery in Arizona missing person case
Featured
Authorities say human remains that were found near the Arizona-Nevada border are believed to be those of a man who went missing over three years ago.
5. Chad Daybell murder trial continues
Featured
On the 16th day of Chad Daybell's murder trial, jurors heard testimony from an FBI agent about the backyard where the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found. Graphic materials - not shown on the trial's livestream - were also shown in court.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix-area weekend freeway closures (May 3-6)
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 5/3/2024