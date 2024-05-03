Chad Daybell trial: FBI special agent gives graphic testimony over body discoveries

(NOTE: DUE TO THE GRAPHIC NATURE OF A WITNESS'S TESTIMONY, DISCRETION IS ADVISED)

PHOENIX - Jurors for the Chad Daybell trial in Idaho saw more graphic evidence on Day 16.

Daybell is accused of murdering two children - Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and Tylee Rytan - along with his first wife Tammy. Daybell could face the death penalty if convicted.

On May 3, the prosecution took a deep dive into the discovery of the two children on Daybell’s property. The photos presented were so graphic that only those in the courtroom were allowed to view them. They were blocked from the trial's livestream.

FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels also took the stand, providing crucial testimony like he did during Lori Vallow's trial. The self-proclaimed prophet and doomsday fiction author watched as the witness described the process of finding both burial sites for the siblings, who were the children of Vallow and once lived in Arizona.

Daniels went into detail about the Daybell backyard, showing several photos and diagrams and discussing what tools were used. One thing the stood out was a silver charm that was located near a fire pit. A photo had been shown of Tylee wearing that necklace in the past.

A sifting process began, which led to Tylee's charred remains.

"This is just close up photos of what we could -- what was identifiable to us, so anytime we see something we can identify with, we just wanna naturally get good photos of that. So this is just closer up shots the best we could get of that melted green five-gallon bucket, and that skull was on the very bottom."

The trial resumes on the morning of May 6, with Daniels returning to the stand for more testimony.