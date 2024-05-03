Expand / Collapse search
Human remains found in remote area believed to be of missing Arizona man

By
Published  May 3, 2024 12:53pm MST
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

MEADVIEW, Ariz. - Authorities say human remains that were found near the Arizona-Nevada border are believed to be those of a man who went missing over three years ago.

The remains were found on May 1 near Meadview Overlook in Mohave County.

Investigators believe the remains belong to Brandon Parish, 19, who was reported missing by his family members in March 2021. At the time of his disappearance, Parish had an active felony arrest warrant.

brandon parish

Brandon Parish (Mohave County Sheriffs Office)

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the remains were sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy to confirm the victim's identity and a cause of death.

"There were no signs of foul play on scene," MCSO said.

Map of Meadview, AZ