Girls who drowned at West Phoenix home identified by police

We are learning the identities of the two girls who drowned at a home in West Phoenix on Thursday.

In a statement released on May 3, Phoenix Police officials say Valentina Ruiz and Penelope Ruiz died at the hospital after they were found in a backyard pool. Both victims were three years old at the time of their deaths.

Crews responded to a drowning call at a home in the area of Lower Buckeye Road and 63rd Avenue. They got there and found the victims being given CPR by family.

"Preliminary information suggests that this incident is consistent with an accidental drowning. At this time, there is nothing that investigators have found that appears suspicious," police wrote.

(The Phoenix Fire Department has water safety tips that can be found by clicking here.)

