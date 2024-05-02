Expand / Collapse search
2 children dead after drowning incident in Phoenix

Updated  May 2, 2024 5:37pm MST
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Two toddlers have died after being found in a Phoenix home's pool on Thursday afternoon.

First responders initially responded to a report of a toddler in a pool near Lower Buckeye Road and 63rd Avenue. When they got there, they learned that two toddlers were found in the pool and needed medical help.

Both toddlers were taken to a nearby hospital. They were in critical condition before police announced they had died.

No further information was made available.

