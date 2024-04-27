5 people injured in 2 motorcycle crashes on Saturday

Two severe motorcycle crashes caused five people to be taken to the hospital on Saturday.

The early one in Scottsdale near the intersection of 78th Street and Indian School Road shut down Indian School Road for part of the day.

According to police, the motorcycle struck a bicyclist who was towing a passenger in a cart. All three were taken to the hospital with the bicyclist suffering serious lower body injuries.

The motorcyclist and cart passenger reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Another crash in Glendale happened around 2:30 p.m. involving a man and a woman who were both riding the same motorcycle.

Authorities say the driver of that motorcycle lost control and crashed. Glendale police said no other vehicles were involved.

The man was said to be in critical condition while the woman sustained just minor injuries.

It happened near the intersection of 51st Avenue and Olive Avenue.