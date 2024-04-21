Arizona mother stabbed several times; man falls onto I-10 after climbing fence: this week's top stories

An Arizona man is accused of stabbing his wife dozens of times and killing her. A wrong-way DUI crash in Gilbert takes the life of a young woman. A man fell onto I-10 in Phoenix after he was reportedly climbing a fence. Here are this week's top stories.

1. Arizona mother mourned after deputies say her husband stabbed and killed her

2. Wrong-way DUI driver hits and kills 20-year-old woman, Gilbert PD says

3. Man who emigrated from Mexico works his way up to become top salesman at Scottsdale company

4. Man whose body was found in Phoenix area landfill identified by Buckeye Police

5. Man falls onto Interstate 10 while climbing on overpass fence

6. California woman died after falling off Arizona cliff: YCSO

7. US military draft: What you need to know

8. Mom, astrology influencer, accused of murder-suicide, leaves kids on California freeway in eclipse fear

9. Man accused of killing his half-brother in Mesa

10. Alaska Airlines ground stop lifted but flight delays expected all day