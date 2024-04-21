Arizona mother stabbed several times; man falls onto I-10 after climbing fence: this week's top stories

AZ bus driver attacked; deadly DUI crash | Crime Files
An Arizona man is accused of stabbing his wife dozens of times and killing her. A wrong-way DUI crash in Gilbert takes the life of a young woman. A man fell onto I-10 in Phoenix after he was reportedly climbing a fence. Here are this week's top stories.
1. Arizona mother mourned after deputies say her husband stabbed and killed her
A mourning family is grieving the loss of 43-year-old Christina Lopez. Deputies say the husband who she had separated from stabbed her dozens of times, killing her.
2. Wrong-way DUI driver hits and kills 20-year-old woman, Gilbert PD says
An alleged wrong-way DUI driver in Gilbert who police say crashed head-on with a 20-year-old driver is behind bars and the victim is dead.
3. Man who emigrated from Mexico works his way up to become top salesman at Scottsdale company
A Valley man who emigrated from Mexico is living the American dream. "He is a perfect example of someone who came from absolutely nothing, couldn't even speak English, and now he's making over half a million dollars a year consistently."
4. Man whose body was found in Phoenix area landfill identified by Buckeye Police
Buckeye Police say they have identified the man whose body was found at a landfill in the West Valley city.
5. Man falls onto Interstate 10 while climbing on overpass fence
A man fell onto Interstate 10 on Tuesday causing a major traffic snag in downtown Phoenix.
6. California woman died after falling off Arizona cliff: YCSO
Sheriffs in Yavapai County say a California woman is dead, after she fell off a cliff while hiking with her husband and a one-year-old on a mountain near the Sedona area.
7. US military draft: What you need to know
While there isn't currently a draft in place, Congress and the president can reinstate the draft in the event of a national emergency or war that all-volunteer military can't adequately support.
8. Mom, astrology influencer, accused of murder-suicide, leaves kids on California freeway in eclipse fear
Danielle Johnson, the woman accused of stabbing her partner to death in Woodland Hills before dumping her kids on the 405 Freeway, was apparently an astrology influencer who was concerned about the solar eclipse.
9. Man accused of killing his half-brother in Mesa
Authorities say a suspect who shot and killed his half-brother in Mesa has been arrested.
10. Alaska Airlines ground stop lifted but flight delays expected all day