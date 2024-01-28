Buc-ee's is headed to Arizona; I-10 expansion plans and celeb deaths: this week's top stories

Man accused of chaining woman up; intruder shot | Crime Files
In this week's Crime Files segment, we're taking a look at the scary report of a man who is accused of chaining a woman up in his Tempe home and making her sign a shocking document. We're also looking back at the report of a Gilbert Police shooting involving a suspect who was reportedly armed and wearing a ballistic vest.
From Buc-ee's submitting plans to open its first Arizona location, to the entertainment industry mourning the deaths of two men, here are this week's top stories from Jan. 21-27.
1. Buc-ee's submits plans to open 1st Arizona location
A popular Texas-based gas station could soon be coming to the Valley.
2. I-10 expansion: Arizona gets multimillion-dollar federal grant to expand a portion of the Interstate
The expansion project, which focuses on a portion of the I-10 south of the Phoenix area, will add an extra lane for the freeway, in both directions, as well as other projects.
3. Teen violence: New arrests made in connection with Gilbert incidents
The arrests are linked to two attacks, but not the murder of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek.
4. 'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son Adam dead at 39
Adam Harrison, son of "Pawn Stars'" Rick Harrison, has died. He was 39.
5. Shooting in area of Christown Spectrum mall leaves man injured: PD
A man has been taken to the hospital, according to Phoenix Police officials, following a shooting in the area of Christown Spectrum mall.
6. 3 people vying for interim Maricopa County Sheriff position change political party, board of supervisor says
A Maricopa County Board of Supervisor says three people vying to become interim sheriff have changed their political affiliations from Republican to Democrat. It comes as the board needs to appoint an interim sheriff of the same political party as Paul Penzone, a Democrat.
7. 'Beverly Hills 90210' actor David Gail dies at 58
David Gail, an actor known for his roles on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and the "General Hospital" spinoff "Port Charles," has died. He was 58.
8. Man shot by homeowner while trying to force his way into Phoenix home: PD
A homeowner shot a man who was trying to force his way into a Phoenix home, according to police.
9. Sofia Vergara admits ‘marriage broke up’ over Joe Manganiello wanting kids: 'I didn’t want to be an old mom’
Sofia Vergara is speaking her truth about her divorce from Joe Manganiello.
10. Armed suspect wearing ballistic vest shot and killed by Gilbert Police, department says
A man who was reportedly wearing a ballistic vest and was armed with two guns was shot and killed by Gilbert Police on Sunday afternoon.