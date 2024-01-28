Buc-ee's is headed to Arizona; I-10 expansion plans and celeb deaths: this week's top stories

From Buc-ee's submitting plans to open its first Arizona location, to the entertainment industry mourning the deaths of two men, here are this week's top stories from Jan. 21-27.

1. Buc-ee's submits plans to open 1st Arizona location

2. I-10 expansion: Arizona gets multimillion-dollar federal grant to expand a portion of the Interstate

3. Teen violence: New arrests made in connection with Gilbert incidents

4. 'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son Adam dead at 39

5. Shooting in area of Christown Spectrum mall leaves man injured: PD

6. 3 people vying for interim Maricopa County Sheriff position change political party, board of supervisor says

7. 'Beverly Hills 90210' actor David Gail dies at 58

8. Man shot by homeowner while trying to force his way into Phoenix home: PD

9. Sofia Vergara admits ‘marriage broke up’ over Joe Manganiello wanting kids: 'I didn’t want to be an old mom’

10. Armed suspect wearing ballistic vest shot and killed by Gilbert Police, department says