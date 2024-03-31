Expand / Collapse search
Arizona strip clubs facing lawsuit; Diddy's homes raided by feds: this week's top stories

By
Published  March 31, 2024 4:21pm MST
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

AZ strip clubs facing lawsuit; road rage crash | Crime Files

In this week's Crime Files segment, we're looking at the investigative report of three Arizona strip clubs being sued by nearly 20 people. The clubs are Bones Cabaret, Skin Cabaret and Dream Palace. In another top crime story, we've learned that an officer who was shot in the line of duty in Arizona was fired two years later.

1. Here’s how much money single adults need to make to live comfortably in Arizona

Here’s how much money single adults need to make to live comfortably in Arizona

Inflation is still hitting Americans hard and many are feeling frustrated with the rising price of goods. It can be even harder for single-income households.

2. Diddy’s $40M Los Angeles house has grotto, underwater tunnel and more: Reports

Diddy’s $40M Los Angeles house has grotto, underwater tunnel and more: Reports

Music producer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs purchased his swanky $40 million Los Angeles estate in 2014.

3. Former NFL player loses Super Bowl ring while running errands in Gilbert

Former NFL player loses Super Bowl ring while running errands in Gilbert

Former NFL linebacker Chris Washington lost his 1989 Super Bowl ring while running errands in Gilbert. He hopes whoever finds the San Francisco 49ers Championship ring will return it to him.

4. 'Getting tossed to the side': Arizona officer shot in the line of duty in 2022 fired from job

'Getting tossed to the side': Arizona officer shot in the line of duty in 2022 fired from job

An Arizona officer shot in the line of duty in 2022, Preston Brogdon, says he’s now fired by the tribe in charge of the police department he served with.

5. Lawsuit: 3 Arizona strip clubs drugged customers, charged credit cards for $1 million

Lawsuit: 3 Arizona strip clubs drugged customers, charged credit cards for $1 million

Bones Cabaret, Skin Cabaret and Dream Palace. A lawsuit claims all three Scottsdale area strip clubs used an elaborate scheme to charge customers’ credit cards for excessively high amounts without authorization. Here's what we've learned about the allegations.

6. Corvette driver was going 155 mph before hitting, killing motorcyclist: court documents

Corvette driver was going 155 mph before hitting, killing motorcyclist: court documents

A woman driving a Corvette was allegedly going more than 150 miles per hour when she struck and killed a motorcyclist along a Mesa freeway.

7. Chain of events on Mesa's US 60 ends in 2 arrested on suspicion of DUI

Chain of events on Mesa's US 60 ends in 2 arrested on suspicion of DUI

A car involved in a Mesa crash early Sunday morning flipped onto US 60, the police department said, causing a series of events that led to two arrests.

8. Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security

Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security

Sean "Diddy" Combs' $40 million home in LA's lavish Holmby Hills neighborhood was raided by the feds Monday in connection with a sex trafficking investigation, federal authorities said.

9. Scottsdale road rage crash leads to shooting on Loop 101, DPS says

Scottsdale road rage crash leads to shooting on Loop 101, DPS says

Two people are in trouble after Arizona troopers say they were involved in a road rage crash that led to a shooting Saturday afternoon.

10. Conjoined twin Abby Hensel, of TLC's 'Abby & Brittany,' is now married, reports say

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel, of TLC's 'Abby &amp; Brittany,' is now married, reports say

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel, who rose to fame alongside sister Brittany on the TLC reality series "Abby & Brittany," is married, according to reports.