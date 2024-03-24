Bodies found near Arizona-Mexico border; little girl undergoes several amputations: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include the disturbing report of several dead bodies being found near the Arizona-Mexico border; a little Arizona girl who has undergone several amputations and arrests being made in thefts from Glendale's Tanger Outlets.

Here are the top stories from March 17-23.

1. 7 suspects arrested after robbery at the Tanger Outlets

2. Arizona girl undergoes several amputations after Group A Streptococcus diagnosis

3. A dozen bodies found in Mexico, 5 piled in an SUV and 7 others near the US border with Arizona

4. Arizona Starter Homes Act: Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bill, calling it 'a step too far'

5. Launch of SpaceX Starlink satellites seen over Phoenix

6. Kate Middleton reportedly seen out shopping with prince as rumors intensify

7. Man arrested in woman's hit-and-run death in New River

8. Arizona homeowner wants to turn home into online gun store

9. 25-year-old man found dead in a Phoenix bathtub

10. Tom Horne recruited Scottsdale woman to sue Phoenix school district over dual-language program