Bodies found near Arizona-Mexico border; little girl undergoes several amputations: this week's top stories

Deadly hit-and-run suspect arrested; triple Phoenix shooting | Crime Files
This week's Crime Files segment includes the report of a deadly hit-and-run suspect turning himself in to authorities. We're also looking at the triple shooting in Phoenix that killed one person and injured two others.
This week's top stories include the disturbing report of several dead bodies being found near the Arizona-Mexico border; a little Arizona girl who has undergone several amputations and arrests being made in thefts from Glendale's Tanger Outlets.
Here are the top stories from March 17-23.
1. 7 suspects arrested after robbery at the Tanger Outlets
Featured
Seven suspects were arrested for a robbery that took place Thursday at the Tanger Outlets.
2. Arizona girl undergoes several amputations after Group A Streptococcus diagnosis
Featured
An Arizona 2nd grader is fighting for her life as doctors diagnosed the little girl with Group A Streptococcus. Over the last two weeks, she has undergone multiple amputations.
3. A dozen bodies found in Mexico, 5 piled in an SUV and 7 others near the US border with Arizona
Featured
Prosecutors in the violent western Mexican state of Jalisco said Wednesday they found five dead bodies piled in a bulletproof SUV, while near the Arizona border authorities found seven more bodies.
4. Arizona Starter Homes Act: Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bill, calling it 'a step too far'
Featured
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a housing bill that she called 'a step too far.'
5. Launch of SpaceX Starlink satellites seen over Phoenix
Featured
The launch of several SpaceX Starlink satellites was seen in the downtown Phoenix sky after taking off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday.
6. Kate Middleton reportedly seen out shopping with prince as rumors intensify
Featured
For those following the speculation surrounding Kate Middleton’s whereabouts, two updates were added into the mix over the weekend: rumors of a farm shop visit and a "royal announcement."
7. Man arrested in woman's hit-and-run death in New River
Featured
A driver accused of hitting and killing a woman who was jogging in New River before fleeing the scene has been arrested.
8. Arizona homeowner wants to turn home into online gun store
Featured
Residents in one North Phoenix neighborhood are a little nervous, as news emerge that a person plans to turn his home into an online gun store.
9. 25-year-old man found dead in a Phoenix bathtub
Featured
A 25-year-old man was found dead in a bathtub in Phoenix on Tuesday evening.
10. Tom Horne recruited Scottsdale woman to sue Phoenix school district over dual-language program
Featured
The lawyer handling the lawsuit is Carmen Horne, who is Tom Horne's wife.