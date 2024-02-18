Child killed in US 60 crash; Arizona murderer managed to escape: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include crash on US 60 that left a child dead. We're also looking back at a problem-plagued WM Phoenix Open, and the escape (and subsequent capturing) of a man who killed a Tempe woman decades ago.

1. Travis Kelce, Andy Reid respond to outburst on Super Bowl sideline

Featured article

2. Glendale man, his girlfriend arrested and accused in baby's death

Featured article

3. Child dies, several hurt following crashes involving 10 vehicles on US 60

Featured article

4. WM Phoenix Open: Scottsdale PD gives arrest, ejection, trespass numbers for 2024

Featured article

5. At large: Man who murdered Tempe woman in 1979 escapes, subsequently arrested

Featured article

Related article

6. Human skulls, stolen vehicles, drugs and guns found at Mesa auto shop; 2 arrested

Featured article

7. 2 missing Arizona men found dead from apparent murder-suicide, sheriff's office says

Featured article

8. Man shot, killed during dispute in Arizona Taco Bell drive-thru: PD

Featured article

9. Body found floating in canal near Phoenix golf course

Featured article

Related article

10. Woman dead following north Phoenix pedestrian crash involving city garbage truck: PD