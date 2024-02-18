Expand / Collapse search

Child killed in US 60 crash; Arizona murderer managed to escape: this week's top stories

By
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

This week's top stories include crash on US 60 that left a child dead. We're also looking back at a problem-plagued WM Phoenix Open, and the escape (and subsequent capturing) of a man who killed a Tempe woman decades ago.

1. Travis Kelce, Andy Reid respond to outburst on Super Bowl sideline

Travis Kelce, Andy Reid respond to outburst on Super Bowl sideline
Travis Kelce, Andy Reid respond to outburst on Super Bowl sideline

A Travis Kelce outburst on Andy Reid was captured during Super Bowl 2024, and both commented after the Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime win.

2. Glendale man, his girlfriend arrested and accused in baby's death

Glendale man, his girlfriend arrested and accused in baby's death
Glendale man, his girlfriend arrested and accused in baby's death

A Glendale man and his girlfriend have been arrested on suspicion of murder charges in the death of her one-year-old son.

3. Child dies, several hurt following crashes involving 10 vehicles on US 60

Child dies, several hurt following crashes involving 10 vehicles on US 60
Child dies, several hurt following crashes involving 10 vehicles on US 60

A child died at the hospital following two crashes involving 10 vehicles along the US 60 in Tempe.

4. WM Phoenix Open: Scottsdale PD gives arrest, ejection, trespass numbers for 2024

WM Phoenix Open: Scottsdale PD gives arrest, ejection, trespass numbers for 2024
WM Phoenix Open: Scottsdale PD gives arrest, ejection, trespass numbers for 2024

There were more calls for service, arrests, ejections and trespassing reports during this year's WM Phoenix Open compared to the last two years, police said. We have more on what authorities are saying.

5. At large: Man who murdered Tempe woman in 1979 escapes, subsequently arrested

At large: Man who murdered Tempe woman in 1979 escapes from Phoenix area halfway house
At large: Man who murdered Tempe woman in 1979 escapes from Phoenix area halfway house

"I pray that he's caught before he hurts someone else," said the murder victim's daughter.

Related

Daniel Cahill: Missing Arizona murderer captured
Daniel Cahill: Missing Arizona murderer captured

Cahill was serving a sentence of 25 years to life for the murder of Mary-Rita Yates, who was 39 years old when she was stabbed to death on Dec. 3, 1979.

6. Human skulls, stolen vehicles, drugs and guns found at Mesa auto shop; 2 arrested

Human skulls, stolen vehicles, drugs and guns found at Mesa auto shop; 2 arrested
Human skulls, stolen vehicles, drugs and guns found at Mesa auto shop; 2 arrested

The owner of the auto shop, 45-year-old Eddie Meadows, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple charges. A second suspect, 40-year-old Tara Montgomery, was also arrested. She is accused of drug charges.

7. 2 missing Arizona men found dead from apparent murder-suicide, sheriff's office says

2 missing Arizona men found dead from apparent murder-suicide, sheriff's office says
2 missing Arizona men found dead from apparent murder-suicide, sheriff's office says

 

8. Man shot, killed during dispute in Arizona Taco Bell drive-thru: PD

Man shot, killed during dispute in Arizona Taco Bell drive-thru: PD
Man shot, killed during dispute in Arizona Taco Bell drive-thru: PD

A man who pointed a gun at other people in a Taco Bell drive-thru in Surprise was shot and killed, police said.

9. Body found floating in canal near Phoenix golf course

Body found floating in canal near Phoenix golf course
Body found floating in canal near Phoenix golf course

Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal in Phoenix on Monday.

Related

Family members identify man whose body was found in Phoenix canal
Family members identify man whose body was found in Phoenix canal

The man, identified by family as 28-year-old Gregory Woodard, was found dead in the area of 58th Way and Indian School Road.

10. Woman dead following north Phoenix pedestrian crash involving city garbage truck: PD

Woman dead following north Phoenix pedestrian crash involving city garbage truck: PD
Woman dead following north Phoenix pedestrian crash involving city garbage truck: PD

One person is dead, according to police, following a crash in north Phoenix involving a city garbage truck.