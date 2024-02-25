Gen Z finds their state of choice; 3 arrests made in 'dinner-time' burglaries: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include the report on Gen Z's apparent state of choice, and it's not what you might expect; the death of a Phoenix food truck vendor and three arrests being made in the so-called "dinner-time" burglaries.

Here are the top stories from Feb. 18-24.

1. Gen Z has found their state of choice and it's not California or New York

2. Food truck vendor stabbed to death in Phoenix

3. 'Dinner-time burglaries': 3 suspects arrested in Phoenix

4. Good samaritan killed on the I-10 as he was trying to help crash victim: DPS

5. I-17 crash kills 2 in north Phoenix, DPS says

6. Arrests made: International theft ring targets high-end homes in the Phoenix area

7. 'Baby Skylar' cold case: Newborn found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor, mother arrested

8. Homeless Crisis: Phoenix family deals with encampment behind their home

9. Man accused of stabbing woman at Arizona McDonald's

10. Arizona bill aims to allow mobile homeowners to put in AC units