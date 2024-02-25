Gen Z finds their state of choice; 3 arrests made in 'dinner-time' burglaries: this week's top stories

Food truck killing; 'dinner-time' burglaries | Crime Files
This week's top stories include the report on Gen Z's apparent state of choice, and it's not what you might expect; the death of a Phoenix food truck vendor and three arrests being made in the so-called "dinner-time" burglaries.
Here are the top stories from Feb. 18-24.
1. Gen Z has found their state of choice and it's not California or New York
Gen Zers have their sights set on one state in particular, where that generation was more likely to move to more than any other state in 2022.
2. Food truck vendor stabbed to death in Phoenix
A late-brawl that happened in West Phoenix took the life of a food truck vendor, according to police.
3. 'Dinner-time burglaries': 3 suspects arrested in Phoenix
4. Good samaritan killed on the I-10 as he was trying to help crash victim: DPS
A man is dead, according to DPS officials, as he was trying to help people inside an ambulance that crashed along the I-10.
5. I-17 crash kills 2 in north Phoenix, DPS says
Two people were killed in a north Phoenix crash along I-17 Tuesday afternoon, Arizona DPS said.
6. Arrests made: International theft ring targets high-end homes in the Phoenix area
An international theft ring has been targeting high-end homes around the Phoenix area and three people have just been arrested. The group has been accused of stealing $3 million in money jewelry and other items in total.
7. 'Baby Skylar' cold case: Newborn found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor, mother arrested
Police say a woman has been arrested nearly 20 years after her newborn baby was found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
8. Homeless Crisis: Phoenix family deals with encampment behind their home
Phoenix is still dealing with a homeless problem, and a man said he feels helpless, after an encampment sprung up in the alleyway behind his home.
9. Man accused of stabbing woman at Arizona McDonald's
A man accused of stabbing a woman at a McDonald's restaurant near Greenway and Reems Roads has been arrested.
10. Arizona bill aims to allow mobile homeowners to put in AC units
If approved and signed into law, mobile home owners could install air conditioning units. But some landlords argue ACs are noisy, unsightly, and can bring down a mobile home park's property value.