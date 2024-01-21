Arizona hot air balloon tragedy; former corrections officer arrested: this week's top stories

From the tragic final moments of an Arizona hot air balloon crash victim's life to a former Arizona corrections officer being arrested on suspicion of drug charges, here are the top stories from Jan. 14-20.

1. 'Goodbye': Loved ones detail final moments before deadly hot air balloon crash

2. Former AZ corrections officer arrested after police seize fentanyl, meth, PCP during traffic stop

3. 'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son Adam dead at 39

4. Mississippi mom says 7-year-old son was written up for saying 'Jesus Christ' at school

5. Latest consumer product recalls: More Quaker Oats products, pet food, kids bike helmets, and more

6. North Phoenix HOA bans palm trees from front yards, sparks community outcry

7. Hot air balloon crash in Eloy kills 4 people, injures another

8. Amazon delivery driver in custody following indecent exposure incident: Peoria PD

9. Arizona road rage shooting suspect accused of trading in car to avoid arrest | Crime Files

10. Eloy hot air balloon crash: Police identify victims