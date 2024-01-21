Arizona hot air balloon tragedy; former corrections officer arrested: this week's top stories

Former corrections officer arrested; road rage shooting | Crime Files
In this week's Crime Files segment, we're looking at the report of a former Arizona corrections officer being arrested on suspicion of several drug charges. We're also taking a look at a report of a road rage shooting suspect allegedly trying to trade in his car to avoid being caught by police.
From the tragic final moments of an Arizona hot air balloon crash victim's life to a former Arizona corrections officer being arrested on suspicion of drug charges, here are the top stories from Jan. 14-20.
1. 'Goodbye': Loved ones detail final moments before deadly hot air balloon crash
Parents of one of the Arizona hot air balloon crash victims are detailing his final moments as he said goodbye to the woman they said he was planning to marry very soon.
2. Former AZ corrections officer arrested after police seize fentanyl, meth, PCP during traffic stop
The former corrections officer, according to officials, was arrested along with a 25-year-old following a traffic stop on Jan. 15.
3. 'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son Adam dead at 39
Adam Harrison, son of "Pawn Stars'" Rick Harrison, has died. He was 39.
4. Mississippi mom says 7-year-old son was written up for saying 'Jesus Christ' at school
The mother said she received a phone call from her child’s first-grade teacher, who reported that he said "a bad word" after dropping his Lego toys.
5. Latest consumer product recalls: More Quaker Oats products, pet food, kids bike helmets, and more
Quaker Oats expands its recall over concerns of salmonella; thousands of bike helmets may pose a risk of head injuries; millions of furniture anchor kits recalled over tipping concerns; jelly bars present a choking hazard; Blue Ridge pet food may contain bacteria.
6. North Phoenix HOA bans palm trees from front yards, sparks community outcry
A dispute over palm trees is growing in a neighborhood in North Phoenix, following a decision by the neighborhood's HOA to ban them from front yards.
7. Hot air balloon crash in Eloy kills 4 people, injures another
Four people were killed in a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning in Eloy, the police department said. Here's what we know so far.
8. Amazon delivery driver in custody following indecent exposure incident: Peoria PD
The incident, according to police, happened on Sunday in the area of 83rd Avenue and Northern.
9. Arizona road rage shooting suspect accused of trading in car to avoid arrest | Crime Files
A San Tan Valley man has been arrested, according to court documents, following a shooting along the I-10 in the East Valley that left a person hurt.
10. Eloy hot air balloon crash: Police identify victims
The Eloy Police Department has identified the four people who died as a result of a crash involving a hot air balloon.