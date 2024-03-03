Wildlife captured on backyard camera; apparent kidnapping seen in security footage: this week's top stories

From a Phoenix man sharing footage of wildlife captured on his backyard camera to an alleged bomb threat that prompted businesses to evacuate in San Tan Valley, here are our top stories from Feb. 25-March 2.

1. 'This is their territory': Wildlife captured on Phoenix man's backyard camera

Featured article

2. Dust storm rolls through the Phoenix area

Featured article

3. Scottsdale 'dinner-time burglaries': Police warning residents on how to not fall victim

Featured article

4. Caught on camera: Apparent assault, abduction at Buckeye gas station

Featured article

5. Arizona girl who survived fall into pool remembered following deadly crash

Featured article

6. Bomb threat prompted business evacuations in San Tan Valley

Featured article

7. Teen killed, another in critical condition after crashing into tree in north Phoenix, PD says

Featured article

8. Arizona mom yelled, 'I am going to kill you,' as she drove through park, tried to run over kids: police

Featured article

9. Price-fixing conspiracy artificially jacked up apartment rent prices in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona AG says

Featured article

10. Stabbing at Scottsdale's Playa Bar ends with 4 injured, PD says