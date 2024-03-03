Wildlife captured on backyard camera; apparent kidnapping seen in security footage: this week's top stories

Apparent kidnapping caught on camera; a bar shooting | Crime Files
From a Phoenix man sharing footage of wildlife captured on his backyard camera to an alleged bomb threat that prompted businesses to evacuate in San Tan Valley, here are our top stories from Feb. 25-March 2.
1. 'This is their territory': Wildlife captured on Phoenix man's backyard camera
Featured
A Phoenix man set up a camera in his backyard and saw all sorts of wildlife passing through. Take a look at some of the animals he spotted.
2. Dust storm rolls through the Phoenix area
Featured
A dust storm rolled through the Phoenix area Wednesday afternoon.
3. Scottsdale 'dinner-time burglaries': Police warning residents on how to not fall victim
Featured
Scottsdale Police are warning residents to be alert after a string of high-end residential burglaries that began late last year. For now, no arrests have been made in the Scottsdale incidents.
4. Caught on camera: Apparent assault, abduction at Buckeye gas station
Featured
In the video, an SUV is seen pulling up to a gas pump. A woman gets out of the passenger seat and starts running toward the convenience store. A man then gets out of the SUV, grabs the woman and drags her back into the vehicle.
5. Arizona girl who survived fall into pool remembered following deadly crash
Featured
A far East Valley family is remembering the life of a four-year-old girl who miraculously survived after falling into a pool years ago. The girl died following a crash in front of her home on Feb. 23.
6. Bomb threat prompted business evacuations in San Tan Valley
Featured
Multiple businesses were evacuated on Monday San Tan Valley due to a bomb threat.
7. Teen killed, another in critical condition after crashing into tree in north Phoenix, PD says
Featured
A teen was killed and another is in critical condition after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.
8. Arizona mom yelled, 'I am going to kill you,' as she drove through park, tried to run over kids: police
Featured
A Peoria mother is accused of attempted murder after police say she drove her pickup truck through a Peoria park, running over a child.
9. Price-fixing conspiracy artificially jacked up apartment rent prices in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona AG says
Featured
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is claiming a widespread price-fixing conspiracy artificially jacked up apartment rent prices in the Phoenix and Tucson communities, forcing thousands of families to pay more than what they should have.
10. Stabbing at Scottsdale's Playa Bar ends with 4 injured, PD says
Featured
Four people were stabbed at a Scottsdale bar early Saturday morning, the police department said. The stabbing broke out at the Playa Bar near McDowell and Granite Reef Roads just after 1 a.m.