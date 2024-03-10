Preston Lord case updates; FBI searching for fugitive who might be in AZ: this week's top stories

Preston Lord case updates; highway shooter dead | Crime Files
From several people being arrested this week in connection to teen Preston Lord's October 2023 homicide, to a wanted fugitive who might be in Phoenix or Rocky Point, here are our top stories from March 3-9.
1. FBI searching for wanted fugitive who might be in Phoenix, Rocky Point
A wanted fugitive may be hiding out in Rocky Point or Phoenix and the FBI is asking anyone with information on him to give them a call.
2. Whale that vanished from Atlantic over 200 years ago spotted off Massachusetts: 'Shouldn't exist'
Scientists from the New England Aquarium (NEA) in Boston were flying off the coast of Nantucket on Friday when they saw a leviathan that has been extinct for over 200 years: a gray whale.
3. Preston Lord: 4 indicted for teen's murder, per MCAO
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced on Wednesday night that four people have been indicted in connection with the death of Preston Lord in Queen Creek. Two people have also been arrested for the murder.
4. Preston Lord: 6 suspects arrested, charged with teen's murder
Six people have been indicted in the murder of East Valley teen Preston Lord.
5. Hybrid car catches fire in Surprise home's garage
Everyone inside a burning house in Surprise got out safely Tuesday night. The response was massive because, inside the garage, a hybrid vehicle was on fire.
6. 'Sopranos' star Drea de Matteo's OnlyFans platform saved her home after she was unable to pay mortgage
'Sopranos' star Drea de Matteo advised 'all the old ladies' to join OnlyFans.
7. Man sentenced for Arizona highway shooting found dead in prison
A man sentenced to prison for shooting at several cars along the Beeline Highway in 2016 has died behind bars.
8. Rent prices are changing thanks to 'apartment-building boom' – what renters should expect
Rent prices are evolving – potentially for the better – in 2024 thanks to an "apartment-building boom," according to Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. Here’s what renters should know.
9. Billions in medical debt to be wiped out for up to a million Arizonans, governor announces
Arizona's Governor announced the state will be wiping out medical bills for up to a million Arizonans as the state is partnering with the Long Island-based charity RIP Medical Debt. Here's what to know.
10. Law enforcement attacks: Arizona man sentenced to decades behind bars
A man has been sentenced to decades behind bars for his role in a string of shootings that targeted law enforcement in the West Valley.