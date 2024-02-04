Arizona prisoner dies behind bars; attempted kidnapping captured on video: this week's top stories

Manhunt suspect caught; pet shop employee arrested | Crime Files
In this week's Crime Files segment, we're looking back at the reports of a Mesa pet shop employee being arrested after police say he shot and killed a person who was trespassing. Over on Loop 202 in the East Valley, a veteran was found shot inside his car and his mother is pleading with anyone who has information to come forward to get justice for her son.
This week's top stories include the report of a prisoner who killed an Arizona police officer dying while behind bars. Another top story is the scary report of an attempted kidnapping that was caught on a home's surveillance camera.
Here are the top stories for Jan. 28-Feb. 3.
1. Man who killed Gilbert police officer died in Arizona state prison: ADCRR
A man who was sentenced to life behind bars for killing a police lieutenant has died in prison.
2. Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after girl reported him on her walk to school, Glendale PD says
A girl walking to school in Glendale on Friday was able to escape her would-be kidnapper who is now behind bars, the police department said.
3. Shooting at Cave Creek Walmart: Suspect flees before investigators arrive on scene
A shooting at a Walmart in Cave Creek has Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies searching for a male suspect who left before investigators arrived.
4. Arizona prostitution suspect arrested after fleeing from officers | Crime Files
A woman accused of engaging in prostitution has been arrested by police, after she tried to run away from officers who were taking part in an undercover operation. Here are the details on what happened, according to detectives.
5. Arizona teen shoots man in head, sheriff says
A man is in critical condition after authorities say he was shot in the head in Kingman.
6. Mesa pet store employee accused of shooting and killing alleged trespasser, PD says
A Mesa pet store employee is behind bars and accused of second-degree murder after police say he shot someone who was trespassing.
7. Valley Fever started out as flu-like symptoms, then paralysis for Arizona woman
An Arizona woman was placed on a ventilator due to extreme Valley Fever symptoms. Her husband talks about her struggles and the effort to help her.
8. 14 people involved in Wittmann multi-car crash, Arizona Fire and Medical says
Fourteen people were involved in a multi-car crash on Grand Avenue in Wittmann Sunday afternoon near Center Street.
9. Person found dead inside stopped car on Loop 202 in Mesa, DPS says
Authorities identified the man who was found dead inside a stopped car on Loop 202 in Mesa early Sunday morning.
10. Armed suspect who sparked Mesa manhunt taken into custody: MCSO
A spokesperson with Mesa Public Schools said three schools within the district – Taft Elementary, Smith Junior High and Zaharis Elementary – were all under lockdown at various times of the day.