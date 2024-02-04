Arizona prisoner dies behind bars; attempted kidnapping captured on video: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include the report of a prisoner who killed an Arizona police officer dying while behind bars. Another top story is the scary report of an attempted kidnapping that was caught on a home's surveillance camera.

Here are the top stories for Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

1. Man who killed Gilbert police officer died in Arizona state prison: ADCRR

2. Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after girl reported him on her walk to school, Glendale PD says

3. Shooting at Cave Creek Walmart: Suspect flees before investigators arrive on scene

4. Arizona prostitution suspect arrested after fleeing from officers | Crime Files

5. Arizona teen shoots man in head, sheriff says

6. Mesa pet store employee accused of shooting and killing alleged trespasser, PD says

7. Valley Fever started out as flu-like symptoms, then paralysis for Arizona woman

8. 14 people involved in Wittmann multi-car crash, Arizona Fire and Medical says

9. Person found dead inside stopped car on Loop 202 in Mesa, DPS says

10. Armed suspect who sparked Mesa manhunt taken into custody: MCSO