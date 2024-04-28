'Freak accident' in Scottsdale; teen allegedly brings a gun to work: this week's top stories

Pursuit hurts child; mistrial in George Kelly case | Crime Files
In this week's Crime Files segment, we look back at the trial of George Kelly as a mistrial was declared in the case. He's the Arizona rancher who was on trial for allegedly shooting and killing an unarmed migrant who was on his property. Another featured story is a neighborhood left on edge after a home invasion turned shooting in a typically quiet community.
From a teen being accused of bringing a gun to work and accidentally shooting a coworker to a "freak accident" on a Scottsdale party bike, here are this week's top stories.
1. Phoenix hikers help man on trail who passed out: 'At least 45 minutes of chest compressions'
A 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital by helicopter after 40 minutes of chest compressions. "You can only do so much to help somebody and, you know, people try their hardest and it's just sad."
2. Man suffers 'freak accident' while on Scottsdale party bike
An Old Town Scottsdale bouncer jumped in to help after he said a man's foot was barely intact after an accident on a party bike.
3. Who's considered middle class? In Arizona, that depends on where you live
A new study shows how much money a person needs to make in order to be considered a member of the middle class. In Arizona, where you live may have a factor on whether you're considered to be middle class or not.
4. George Kelly trial: Mistrial declared for Arizona border rancher accused of killing migrant
The trial of an Arizona rancher charged with shooting and killing an unarmed migrant who was on his property has ended in a mistrial.
5. Teen brings gun to work, shoots coworker and tries to conceal evidence: Surprise Police
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night after Surprise Police said he brought a gun to work, and the gun went off, hitting a coworker.
6. Marijuana in Arizona: Cannabis farm becomes Snowflake's biggest employer
The last name 'Symington' is sometimes associated with politics in Arizona, but that has changed, as a result of a massive cannabis company in northern Arizona.
7. Homeless man accused of living with teen runaway for days in North Phoenix
A homeless man in the Phoenix area is accused of child abuse and custodial interference, after investigators allege that he spent days living with a teen who was reported as a runaway.
8. Your $1 bill could be worth $150,000: Here's how
Experts say that dollar bills printed in New York and Washington D.C., featured a mistake making them worth thousands. Here's how to identify the lucky bills.
9. Giant tumor growing for decades removed from neck area of Scottsdale man
A man from Scottsdale caught a lucky break to have a watermelon-sized tumor removed from his neck after the sore grew for nearly two decades. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas has the story.
10. Dozens of Glendale Manor residents forced out of units as complex is deemed unsafe to live in
Dozens of families must now get out of their Glendale apartment complex, Glendale Manor, which was deemed unsafe by the city. The city is requiring the owner to hire a structural engineer to fix the stairwells, which could take months.