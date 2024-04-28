'Freak accident' in Scottsdale; teen allegedly brings a gun to work: this week's top stories

From a teen being accused of bringing a gun to work and accidentally shooting a coworker to a "freak accident" on a Scottsdale party bike, here are this week's top stories.

1. Phoenix hikers help man on trail who passed out: 'At least 45 minutes of chest compressions'

Featured article

2. Man suffers 'freak accident' while on Scottsdale party bike

Featured article

3. Who's considered middle class? In Arizona, that depends on where you live

Featured article

4. George Kelly trial: Mistrial declared for Arizona border rancher accused of killing migrant

Featured article

5. Teen brings gun to work, shoots coworker and tries to conceal evidence: Surprise Police

Featured article

6. Marijuana in Arizona: Cannabis farm becomes Snowflake's biggest employer

Featured article

7. Homeless man accused of living with teen runaway for days in North Phoenix

Featured article

8. Your $1 bill could be worth $150,000: Here's how

Featured article

9. Giant tumor growing for decades removed from neck area of Scottsdale man

Featured article

10. Dozens of Glendale Manor residents forced out of units as complex is deemed unsafe to live in