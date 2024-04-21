Teen brings gun to work, shoots coworker and tries to conceal evidence: Surprise Police

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night after Surprise Police said he brought a gun to work, and the gun went off, hitting a coworker.

At around 5:10 p.m. on April 20, police responded to a business in the area of Bell Road and Crossroads Boulevard.

"The victim, a 17-year-old employee, was walking past the break room where the suspect, a 16-year-old employee, was handling a gun he had brought to work to show another employee. The gun discharged, and the victim was struck in the upper torso. The suspect then took steps to conceal evidence of the shooting," Surprise Police Officer Chris Thomas said.

The suspect was booked into a juvenile detention facility and is accused of several felony gun-related charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Names won't be released in this case because they are minors.

Map of where the incident happened: