Latest consumer product recalls: Charcuterie meat linked to salmonella, bed frames may break, and more

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from January 17-24 that consumers should know about.

1. Charcuterie meat recall: Salmonella infections have doubled; advisory issued

2. Home Design beds recalled; could break or collapse during use

3. Mattress pads sold at Macy's and Target pose fire hazard

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

About 2,300 Bokser Home 100% cotton mattress pads have been recalled because officials say they violate mandatory federal flammability regulation, posing a fire hazard.

"This recall involves all sizes of Bokser Home 100% cotton mattress pads manufactured after October 2022," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "The quilted box stitch pattern mattress pads have a 100% cotton shell and fill. The retailer’s name, manufacturer, and date of manufacturer are printed on a label on the mattress pad."

The mattress pads were sold nationwide at Bed, Bath & Beyond, Macy's, Target, Bokser Home Outlet and Fernish B2B stores.

Consumers with the recalled pads should contact Bokser at support@bokserhome.com for a full refund.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

4. Possible listeria contamination prompts BrightFarms spinach, salad kit recall

5. Wall-mounted bath and shower seats can break, pose fall hazard

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Steamist has recalled nearly 4,000 Tilt-Up Bath & Shower seats because officials say the wall-mounting bracket and seat rods can corrode and break, posing fall and laceration hazards.

"This recall involves wall-mounted, folding shower seats made of teak wood slats joined together by support rods that extend from two wall-mounting brackets," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release." The recalled Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats have model numbers SBS-101BN, SBS-101PN, SBS-101PC or SBS-101ORB and have brushed nickel, polished nickel, polished chrome or oil-rubbed bronze finishes on the support rods and bracket covers. The recalled Tilt-Up Bath & Shower Seats measure 20 inches wide by 13 inches deep."

The seats were sold at specialty plumbing supply outlets in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Consumers should contact Steamist to see if their seats are included in the recall.

Steamist has received 62 reports of seats breaking, and four reports of injuries.

Previous recalls

This story was reported from Phoenix.