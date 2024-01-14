Dog escapes kennel and gets busted; Arizona's sober living fallout: this week's top stories

Tragic teen violence in the East Valley | Crime Files
This week's top stories include the viral (and adorable) story of a dog in Tempe escaping a kennel and trying to let other dogs out. We're also looking back at the report of almost 40 people being evicted from a luxury condo complex in Mesa.
Here are the top stories for Jan. 14, 2024.
1. Dog escapes kennel, setting off alarm, then tries to free his friends; gets busted by Tempe police officer
A young pup at an Arizona rescue shelter had an interesting night and surveillance cameras captured how this party animal broke loose to get a midnight snack.
2. Sober living fallout: Nearly 40 residents to be evicted from Mesa's Canal on Baseline luxury condos
A complex of luxury condos in Mesa being used for sober living units has been impacting dozens of residents for a while now. FOX 10 learned on Jan. 9 that nearly 40 people are in the process of being evicted from the condos.
3. PD: Traffic stalls on US 60 as authorities followed car involved in robbery, carjacking
Traffic stalled out on US 60 at Dobson Road on Wednesday afternoon as authorities investigated an incident that began a day earlier.
4. PCSO: Self-proclaimed 'Gilbert Goon' arrested following teen's assault in San Tan Valley
A 20-year-old man, who reportedly said he's part of the "Gilbert Goons" group, has been arrested in connection with an incident on Nov. 18, 2023 that left a teen injured.
5. Gilbert teen violence: Arrests made in connection with violent August parking lot incident
Authorities in Gilbert say they've made 4 arrests in connection with a violent incident that happened at a parking lot in the East Valley town in August 2023. Two of the suspects are juveniles and 2 are adults.
6. Cameron Diaz breaks silence after being named in Jeffrey Epstein documents
Cameron Diaz is speaking out for the first time after being named in the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents.
7. Hertz selling 20,000 EVs from rental fleet; will reinvest in gas-powered vehicles
The offloading of the vehicles will cut the company's global EV fleet by one-third, Hertz said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
8. Video: Rats scurry from under homeless person’s blanket in NYC subway
The video shared on TikTok showed over a dozen rats scurrying away after the homeless person lifted up their blanket.
9. Victim shot, killed in Mesa McDonald's drive-through, PD says
A young man was shot and killed in a Mesa McDonald's drive-through early in the morning on Saturday.
10. Cat saves dog’s life by chasing off coyotes — see the amazing video of the rescue
Binx, an outdoor cat, didn’t hesitate to spring into action to save Oakley, a small Havenese pup