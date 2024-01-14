Dog escapes kennel and gets busted; Arizona's sober living fallout: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include the viral (and adorable) story of a dog in Tempe escaping a kennel and trying to let other dogs out. We're also looking back at the report of almost 40 people being evicted from a luxury condo complex in Mesa.

Here are the top stories for Jan. 14, 2024.

1. Dog escapes kennel, setting off alarm, then tries to free his friends; gets busted by Tempe police officer

2. Sober living fallout: Nearly 40 residents to be evicted from Mesa's Canal on Baseline luxury condos

3. PD: Traffic stalls on US 60 as authorities followed car involved in robbery, carjacking

4. PCSO: Self-proclaimed 'Gilbert Goon' arrested following teen's assault in San Tan Valley

5. Gilbert teen violence: Arrests made in connection with violent August parking lot incident

6. Cameron Diaz breaks silence after being named in Jeffrey Epstein documents

7. Hertz selling 20,000 EVs from rental fleet; will reinvest in gas-powered vehicles

8. Video: Rats scurry from under homeless person’s blanket in NYC subway

9. Victim shot, killed in Mesa McDonald's drive-through, PD says

10. Cat saves dog’s life by chasing off coyotes — see the amazing video of the rescue