Latest consumer product recalls: More Quaker Oats products, pet food, kids bike helmets, and more

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from January 10-17 that consumers should know about.

1. Quaker Oats recall expands amid salmonella fears

Featured article

2. 72,000 kid bike helmets recalled over risk of head injury

Featured article

3. Millions of anchor kits to prevent furniture from tipping over have been recalled

Featured article

4. Dragonfly Jelly Bars present choking hazard

(United States Food and Drug Administration)

U.S. Trading Company is recalling Dragonfly Jelly Bars because officials say they contain konjac powder, which may present a choking hazard.

"Konjac and its consequent texture and consistency could pose a choking hazard to small children as well as adults with functional and/or anatomic abnormalities," the United States Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release.

The jelly bars were sold in small handbags and backpacks and were distributed to retailers nationwide.

Consumers with the affected products should return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.

No choking incidents have been reported.

Click here for more information

5. Blue Ridge Beef pet food recall widens to 16 states