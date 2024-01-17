Expand / Collapse search

Latest consumer product recalls: More Quaker Oats products, pet food, kids bike helmets, and more

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from January 10-17 that consumers should know about.

1. Quaker Oats recall expands amid salmonella fears

Quaker has expanded a previous recall and added several new products following a concern over Salmonella.

2. 72,000 kid bike helmets recalled over risk of head injury

Consumers who bought a Scouts Kid’s Bike Helmet should contact the manufacturer for a refund and throw it away.

3. Millions of anchor kits to prevent furniture from tipping over have been recalled

Officials said the plastic zip tie can break, leading to furniture that's anchored to the wall becoming detached. Here’s how to find out if a dresser you own was impacted in the recall.

4. Dragonfly Jelly Bars present choking hazard

Jelly Bars Recalled

(United States Food and Drug Administration)

U.S. Trading Company is recalling Dragonfly Jelly Bars because officials say they contain konjac powder, which may present a choking hazard.

"Konjac and its consequent texture and consistency could pose a choking hazard to small children as well as adults with functional and/or anatomic abnormalities," the United States Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release.

The jelly bars were sold in small handbags and backpacks and were distributed to retailers nationwide.

Consumers with the affected products should return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund. 

No choking incidents have been reported.

5. Blue Ridge Beef pet food recall widens to 16 states

Blue Ridge Beef’s recall of three of its pet food products has widened, bringing the number of states where the potentially tainted items were sold to 16.