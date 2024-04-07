Minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers; woman killed during safari: this week's top stories

Arson suspect on the loose; Phoenix officer arrested | Crime Files
From Arizona's Governor approving minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers, to the Preston Lord murder case updates, here are the top stories from March 31 to April 6.
1. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs approves minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers
Featured
Legislation targeting fentanyl dealers was signed into law as Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the bill signing on Wednesday.
2. Preston Lord murder investigation: Police reports reveal new details in teen's killing
Featured
Over 1,100 pages of police reports and interviews are revealing new details surrounding the killing of 17-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek last year.
3. 99 Cents Only closing all 371 locations after 4 decades
Featured
In a Thursday announcement, 99 Cents Only Stores revealed plans to permanently close all 371 of its stores after over four decades in operation.
4. African safari death: Woman who lived part-time in Arizona killed by elephant
Featured
A 79-year-old woman who lived part-time in Arizona was killed by an elephant while on an African safari.
5. Sources identify Phoenix Police officer arrested in connection with FBI investigation
Featured
Sources have identified a Phoenix Police officer who was arrested in connection with an FBI investigation.
6. Man jumps off cruise ship in front of his family: report
Featured
The cruise ship was sailing between Cuba and the Bahamas when the 20-year-old man reportedly jumped off one of the decks.
7. Fire at Prescott Valley construction site forces evacuations
Featured
Police say the fire broke out on the south side of Florentine Road at Main Street. Several buildings at nearby Talking Glass Apartments were evacuated.
8. Woman shot in the head at Glendale mobile home park, suspect arrested | Crime Files
Featured
A woman is not expected to survive, according to Glendale Police officials, following a shooting that happened over the weekend. The suspect has been identified as the woman's boyfriend.
9. Phoenix officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver: PD
Featured
A Phoenix Police officer was not seriously hurt after being rear-ended early Wednesday morning by a suspected impaired driver.
10. Diddy's son's mom shares new video of raid, condemns 'deplorable' use of force
Featured
Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs, posted video from inside the home during the raid to Instagram Tuesday