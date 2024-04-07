Expand / Collapse search

Minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers; woman killed during safari: this week's top stories

By
Updated  April 7, 2024 3:43pm MST
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arson suspect on the loose; Phoenix officer arrested | Crime Files

From Arizona's Governor approving minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers, to the Preston Lord murder case updates, here are the top stories from March 31 to April 6.

1. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs approves minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers

Featured

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs approves minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers
article

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs approves minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers

Legislation targeting fentanyl dealers was signed into law as Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the bill signing on Wednesday.

2. Preston Lord murder investigation: Police reports reveal new details in teen's killing

Featured

Preston Lord murder investigation: Police reports reveal new details in teen's killing
article

Preston Lord murder investigation: Police reports reveal new details in teen's killing

Over 1,100 pages of police reports and interviews are revealing new details surrounding the killing of 17-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek last year.

3. 99 Cents Only closing all 371 locations after 4 decades

Featured

99 Cents Only closing all 371 locations after 4 decades
article

99 Cents Only closing all 371 locations after 4 decades

In a Thursday announcement, 99 Cents Only Stores revealed plans to permanently close all 371 of its stores after over four decades in operation.

4. African safari death: Woman who lived part-time in Arizona killed by elephant

Featured

African safari death: Woman who lived part-time in Arizona killed by elephant
article

African safari death: Woman who lived part-time in Arizona killed by elephant

A 79-year-old woman who lived part-time in Arizona was killed by an elephant while on an African safari.

5. Sources identify Phoenix Police officer arrested in connection with FBI investigation

Featured

Sources identify Phoenix Police officer arrested in connection with FBI investigation
article

Sources identify Phoenix Police officer arrested in connection with FBI investigation

Sources have identified a Phoenix Police officer who was arrested in connection with an FBI investigation.

6. Man jumps off cruise ship in front of his family: report

Featured

Man jumps off cruise ship in front of his family: report
article

Man jumps off cruise ship in front of his family: report

The cruise ship was sailing between Cuba and the Bahamas when the 20-year-old man reportedly jumped off one of the decks.

7. Fire at Prescott Valley construction site forces evacuations

Featured

Fire at Prescott Valley construction site forces evacuations
article

Fire at Prescott Valley construction site forces evacuations

Police say the fire broke out on the south side of Florentine Road at Main Street. Several buildings at nearby Talking Glass Apartments were evacuated.

8. Woman shot in the head at Glendale mobile home park, suspect arrested | Crime Files

Featured

Woman shot in the head at Glendale mobile home park, suspect arrested | Crime Files
article

Woman shot in the head at Glendale mobile home park, suspect arrested | Crime Files

A woman is not expected to survive, according to Glendale Police officials, following a shooting that happened over the weekend. The suspect has been identified as the woman's boyfriend.

9. Phoenix officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver: PD

Featured

Phoenix officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver: PD
article

Phoenix officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver: PD

A Phoenix Police officer was not seriously hurt after being rear-ended early Wednesday morning by a suspected impaired driver.

10. Diddy's son's mom shares new video of raid, condemns 'deplorable' use of force

Featured

Diddy's son's mom shares new video of raid, condemns 'deplorable' use of force
article

Diddy's son's mom shares new video of raid, condemns 'deplorable' use of force

Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs, posted video from inside the home during the raid to Instagram Tuesday