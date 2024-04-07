Minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers; woman killed during safari: this week's top stories

From Arizona's Governor approving minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers, to the Preston Lord murder case updates, here are the top stories from March 31 to April 6.

1. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs approves minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers

Featured article

2. Preston Lord murder investigation: Police reports reveal new details in teen's killing

Featured article

3. 99 Cents Only closing all 371 locations after 4 decades

Featured article

4. African safari death: Woman who lived part-time in Arizona killed by elephant

Featured article

5. Sources identify Phoenix Police officer arrested in connection with FBI investigation

Featured article

6. Man jumps off cruise ship in front of his family: report

Featured article

7. Fire at Prescott Valley construction site forces evacuations

Featured article

8. Woman shot in the head at Glendale mobile home park, suspect arrested | Crime Files

Featured article

9. Phoenix officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver: PD

Featured article

10. Diddy's son's mom shares new video of raid, condemns 'deplorable' use of force