Glendale mother, her boyfriend accused of murder; ex-NFL star jailed in Arizona: this week's top stories

A Glendale mother and her boyfriend are accused of child abuse and murder after her 7-month-old son died; an ex-NFL star is booked into an Arizona jail and Phoenix Suns superfan "Mr. ORNG" is accused of child sex crimes.

Here are the top stories from April 7-13.

1. Glendale mother and her boyfriend accused of murder, child abuse

2. Ex-NFL star Terrell Suggs arrested, booked into Arizona jail

3. Phoenix Police officer 'violently attacked' and stabbed by suspect at a gas station

4. Massive fire at Phoenix housing development believed to be human-caused

5. Millennials are moving to these cities – and it’s not Los Angeles or NYC

6. Judge walks out of George Kelly trial, Arizona rancher accused of shooting migrants

7. 13-year-old killed in accidental shooting, suspect arrested: PD

8. Phoenix Suns superfan 'Mr. ORNG' accused of child sex crimes

9. Phoenix Police fires officer involved in deadly shooting

10. Phoenix toddler killed after being hit by a family member moving a car, police say