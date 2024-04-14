Glendale mother, her boyfriend accused of murder; ex-NFL star jailed in Arizona: this week's top stories

Ex-NFL star arrested; Phoenix Suns superfan jailed | Crime Files
This week's Crime Files segment include the report of a Phoenix Suns superfan, known as Mr. ORNG, being arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes. Another story involves an accidental deadly shooting of a teenager that led to the arrest of a suspect.
A Glendale mother and her boyfriend are accused of child abuse and murder after her 7-month-old son died; an ex-NFL star is booked into an Arizona jail and Phoenix Suns superfan "Mr. ORNG" is accused of child sex crimes.
Here are the top stories from April 7-13.
1. Glendale mother and her boyfriend accused of murder, child abuse
Featured
A Glendale mother and her boyfriend are accused of murder and child abuse in the death of the woman's 7-month-old son.
2. Ex-NFL star Terrell Suggs arrested, booked into Arizona jail
Featured
Former Arizona State Sun Devil and Arizona Cardinals player Terrell Suggs has been arrested.
3. Phoenix Police officer 'violently attacked' and stabbed by suspect at a gas station
Featured
A Phoenix Police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was "violently attacked" and stabbed by a suspect accused of trespassing at a store early Sunday morning.
4. Massive fire at Phoenix housing development believed to be human-caused
Featured
Investigators are looking for a suspect in connection to a massive fire near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road, which is now believed to be human-caused.
5. Millennials are moving to these cities – and it’s not Los Angeles or NYC
Featured
Where are millennials flocking to these days? Here’s the list.
6. Judge walks out of George Kelly trial, Arizona rancher accused of shooting migrants
Featured
Judge Thomas Fink walked out of proceedings during the trial of George Kelly, the Arizona rancher charged with killing a migrant passing through his ranch.
7. 13-year-old killed in accidental shooting, suspect arrested: PD
Featured
A young teenager is dead and a suspect is accused of manslaughter following a shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex.
8. Phoenix Suns superfan 'Mr. ORNG' accused of child sex crimes
Featured
A man who is well-known by Phoenix Suns fans has been arrested for child sex crimes.
9. Phoenix Police fires officer involved in deadly shooting
Featured
Police say it has been determined that the shooting which resulted in the death of Ali Osman is 'out-of-policy,'
10. Phoenix toddler killed after being hit by a family member moving a car, police say
Featured
A toddler was hit by a car on Sunday afternoon and was rushed to the hospital but died not long after arriving, the Phoenix Police Department said on April 7.