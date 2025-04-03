Seen on TV: April 3
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Torchy’s Tacos
The Henry
- 2 E. Camelback Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85012
- https://www.thehenryrestaurant.com/locations/phoenix-uptown/
East Valley Institute of Technology
Cirque du Soleil's Crystal
- April 3-6
- PHX Arena
- 201 E. Jefferson
- Phoenix, AZ
- https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal
Men's Arts Council of Phoenix Art Museum