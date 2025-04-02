Calais Campbell returns to Cardinals on 1-year deal

article

The Brief Calais Campbell signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Campbell was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Campbell helped the Cardinals reach the Super Bowl in 2009.



A fan favorite is coming back to the Arizona Cardinals.

Former Cardinal Calais Campbell is returning to Arizona on a one-year deal, the team announced on April 1.

The Cardinals did not disclose details of the contract, but it is being reported that Campbell's deal is for $5.5 million and could reach a max value of $7.5 million.

What they're saying:

Campbell confirmed the signing with a post on Instagram of him celebrating the Cardinals' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2008 NFC Championship.

"What a story it would be! Started my career with a bang. Now it’s time to finish it with a bang back home where it first began!" Campbell wrote in an Instagram post.

The backstory:

The six-time Pro Bowl selection played his first nine NFL seasons with the Cardinals. He was a member of the team that reached the Super Bowl before losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Campbell, 38, started all 17 games for the Miami Dolphins last season and had 52 tackles, five sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for a loss, five passes defended and a forced fumble. He was an All-Pro for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and has also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.

Campbell’s presence should help improve the Cardinals’ defensive line, which was one of the team's weaker spots last season.

Arizona has made the playoffs just once (2021) over the past nine seasons.