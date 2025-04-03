Surprise Police officer adopts pup who was pushed out of a car

The Brief The dog who was seen being pushed out of a car in Surprise back on March 8 has a new home. He was adopted by a Surprise Police officer, and his name is Benji. Two people turned themselves in after surveillance video of the pup's abandonment went viral.



We have a happy update about a dog that was seen in a heartbreaking video being abandoned in Surprise last month.

What we know:

Benji, a 2-year-old chihuahua, was adopted by a Surprise Police officer.

On March 8, security cameras captured a red SUV stopping at the end of a street near the open desert. The video shows Benji being pushed out of the vehicle as the driver takes off.

Benji tried to chase after the car.

Luckily, a good Samaritan picked up the scared pup and alerted the Surprise Police Department.

'Never abandon your pet'

Benji was then taken to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), where he was microchipped, vaccinated and neutered before going home with the officer.

"Now in his loving home with one of the police officers who helped care for him after his troubling ordeal, Benji’s story is a reminder to never abandon your pet and that resources are available for those in need," AHS said.

Suspects held accountable:

After the surveillance video went viral, two people turned themselves in.

The suspects are 20-year-old Logan Gambill from Wittmann and 26-year-old Priscilla Galanos from Phoenix.

Gambill is accused of animal cruelty, and Galanos is accused of conspiracy to commit animal cruelty. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Police say the dog belonged to Galanos.

Related article

What you can do:

AHS has resources available for those who can no longer care for their animals. Click here for more information.