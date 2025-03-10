Surprise dog abandoned: Suspects turn themselves in to police

The Brief There is now justice for the black and white dog seen being abandoned on video in Surprise on March 8. The two people who police say are responsible for the incident turned themselves in to police. The pup will be available for adoption through the Arizona Humane Society.



A man and woman turned themselves in to police after abandoning a little black and white dog in Surprise and being caught on video.

What we know:

The Surprise Police Department says it got several tips from the community after the March 8 video of the dog being abandoned went viral on social media.

"During the investigation, video of the dog was shared on social media and quickly caught the attention of the community. As various media outlets aired stories about the dog's situation, the Surprise Police Department received an overwhelming number of calls and emails concerning the dog's welfare," the police department said on March 10.

The suspects are 20-year-old Logan Gambill from Wittmann and 26-year-old Priscilla Galanos from Phoenix.

Gambill is accused of animal cruelty, and Galanos is accused of conspiracy to commit animal cruelty. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Police say the dog, a male, belonged to Galanos.

The backstory:

Tricia Skubic caught the tragic incident on her home's security cameras near Peoria Avenue and Perryville Road at a dead-end road near a walking trail.

"The footage showed the opening of the passenger door and the dog being pushed out by someone while they said, 'Bye, Bye,'" police said.

Surprise resident, Joanna Buesen, found the pup and rescued him.

"I saw the bumper of a vehicle, and then the dog getting tossed out of the vehicle, and then the dog running towards the vehicle," Buesen said. "I carried the dog all the way home with my dog and fed it."

Photo courtesy of Surprise Animal Control

Map of the area where the dog was abandoned:

What's next:

Surprise Animal Care and Control says the pup will be released to the Arizona Humane Society where he can be adopted.

In a sweet video posted by the Surprise Police Department, the pup is seen "living his best life."

What you can do:

Surprise Police say if you're unable to care for an animal, look for help from local community groups, or contact the Arizona Humane Society.