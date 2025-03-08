Caught on camera: Dog abandoned in the West Valley as police seek a suspect

The Brief A driver was caught on camera abandoning a pet dog at the edge of the desert in a West Valley neighborhood. Joanna Buesen, a neighbor, spotted the dog, took it in and reported the incident. The dog is now with Maricopa County Animal Control and the case has been reported to Surprise Police.



An unknown driver was captured on camera abandoning their dog at the dead end of a West Valley neighborhood.

The dog found malnourished and abandoned, was picked up by a good Samaritan.

Photo courtesy of Surprise Animal Control

What we know:

In the video, the driver acts as if nobody was watching, but in broad daylight, it was all caught on camera.

The driver tosses the dog out of the car right at the edge of the desert, clear as day.

VIDEO COURTESY - TRICIA SKUBIC:

Now the police are looking for who’s responsible and this little pup is looking for a new home.

"I was like, it's okay, it's okay, you're okay," said Joanna Buesen. "I picked it up and my dog was loving it, too."

Why you should care:

In a quiet Surprise neighborhood, Buesen was in disbelief as she watched the puppy get tossed out of a red SUV.

"I was screaming," she said. "I couldn't get myself collected fast enough."

A neighboring home caught it on camera: a red, mid-size car, pulling up to the dead end of Peoria Ave.

"I saw the bumper of a vehicle, and then the dog getting tossed out of the vehicle, and then the dog running towards the vehicle," said Buesen.

The dog chased after the car as it sped off, deserting the dog to fend for itself in plain sight.

"He felt defeated. I can tell you when a dog is sad or defeated, it's not okay. You even had the audacity to say bye in the video, and not in a nice way," she said.

"Don't be a soulless human."

That was Buesen's message to the driver.

Dig deeper:

The dog's ribs are visible along its entire body.

"I carried the dog all the way home with my dog and, fed it," said Buesen.

The unnamed male pup, is not chipped.

It’s now with Maricopa County Animal Control.

Surprise PD has the video of the car with the license plate information.

"I get that life can be hard sometimes and if you can't take care of your animal, then find somebody that can. And just don't be an irresponsible human. Don't be soulless."

What's next:

The pup can be adopted through the Maricopa County Animal Control website.