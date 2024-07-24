JD Vance is coming to Arizona after Trump names him as his running mate

article

Ohio Senator JD Vance, former President Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election, is making a stop in Arizona on Wednesday, July 31.

He's expected to deliver remarks on his plans for the country if he and Trump were to win America's vote on Election Day, Nov. 5.

The stop will be in Glendale at 6 p.m. at the Arizona Christian University Event Center – 1 W. Firestorm Way Glendale, AZ 85306 Building 1100.

In a news release, the campaign underlines issues such as border security and the cost of living in Arizona.

The doors for the event will open at 3 p.m. You can register for the event by clicking here.

More on Vance's VP bid

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump said on his Truth Social account.

Vance was viewed as one of the most likely candidates, along with Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota.

James David Vance, 39, is a former venture capitalist and has held his Senate seat for the state of Ohio for less than two years. Before that, he served in the Marine Corps, including in Iraq, and went on to graduate from Ohio State University and then Yale Law School.

The former president had endorsed Vance, helping the "Hillbilly Elegy" author and Yale-educated lawyer defeat a crowded Republican field and ultimately win Ohio’s open Senate seat in 2022.

Trump boosted Vance’s career, and Vance has returned the favor by unceasingly defending Trump’s policies and behavior. His debating skills, ability to articulate Trump’s vision and fund-raising prowess are all potential assets for Vance, those familiar with the vetting process say.

Before becoming one of the fiercest defenders of Trump’s "Make America Great Again" agenda, Vance was a never-Trumper in 2016. He called Trump "dangerous" and "unfit" for office. Vance, whose wife, lawyer Usha Chilukuri Vance, is Indian-American and the mother of their three children, also criticized Trump’s racist rhetoric, saying he could be "America’s Hitler."

Despite his early criticism of Trump, Vance's views shifted. He is now ideologically aligned with the former president and has become a fixture of the conservative media circuit.