Man shot after fleeing in stolen U-Haul truck: Peoria PD

The Brief Peoria police shot a man in his 30s after he fled in a stolen U-Haul and produced a firearm, investigators say. The man was hospitalized in serious condition but is now stable and out of the ICU. Peoria Avenue remains closed near Loop 101 as the West Valley Incident Response Team investigates.



Peoria police say a man in his 30s is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning near 89th and Peoria avenues.

What we know:

The incident began around 3:11 a.m. on November 26, when a license plate reader flagged a stolen U-Haul box truck near 75th Avenue and Peoria. Officers tracked the vehicle to a nearby mobile home park and attempted a traffic stop.

Sgt. Shelly Montez says a passenger got out of the truck and ran from the scene. Officers set up a perimeter and located the man a short time later near an O’Reilly Auto Parts store close to 89th Avenue and Peoria.

According to investigators, the man produced a firearm during the encounter. One officer — a sergeant — fired at least one shot, striking the suspect. A second officer was also present, though police have not confirmed whether both fired.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the man before paramedics arrived. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition but is now out of the ICU and stable, Montez said.

This marks Peoria’s second officer-involved shooting of the year, according to police.

Investigators say there is no active threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s identity, the number of shots fired, or details on where he was hit. Police also have not said where the stolen truck originated.

The names of the police officers have not been released.

What's next:

Montez says the West Valley Incident Response Team, led in this case by Buckeye police, has taken over the investigation, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.

Traffic in the area::

Peoria Avenue remains closed in both directions between Loop 101 and the scene of the shooting.

Map of the area