Arizona man sentenced to centuries in prison for child sexual abuse: MCAO

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say a man will spend a rather long time behind bars for his role in cases of child sexual abuse out of Peoria.

What we know:

In an MCAO statement released on Oct. 20, it was announced that 63-year-old Mark Alan Rodman was sentenced to 334 years in prison for sexual abuse and molestation of children.

Timeline:

Per the statement, an investigation into Rodman began in 2021, when two people accused Rodman of molesting them on multiple occasions from 2011 to 2014, when the two were around the ages of seven and 11.

Later, MCAO said another person came forward and reported acts of sexual abuse by Rodman that began in 1995, when the person was 11. The acts of abuse reportedly continued through 1999.

Officials with MCAO said a jury convicted Rodman of two counts of child molestation and 15 counts of sexual conduct with a minor in August 2025.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents related to the case, Rodman was sentenced to 17 years for each of his two counts of child molestation, and 20 years for each of the 15 counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The sentences, per the documents, run consecutively, thus accounting for the centuries-long prison sentence.