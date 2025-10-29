article

The Brief A woman is in critical condition after being rescued from a mobile home fire near 79th and Peoria Avenues. One dog died in the Oct. 29 fire, and a second was taken to animal control for treatment. Two firefighters and two officers suffered minor injuries, but were not hospitalized.



A woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out on Wednesday at a mobile home in Peoria.

What we know:

According to the Peoria-Fire Medical Department, crews on Oct. 29 responded to a fire near 79th and Peoria Avenues.

"Initial reports indicated a victim trapped inside the residence," the department said.

When firefighters got to the scene, they rescued a woman from inside the mobile home and transported her to a hospital in critical condition.

Two dogs were also inside the mobile home. One of them died, and the other was taken to animal control.

"During rescue efforts, one Peoria Firefighter and two Peoria Police Officers were exposed to smoke," firefighters said. "All three were evaluated on scene and were not transported to the hospital. Additionally, one Peoria Firefighter sustained a minor injury during firefighting operations. The firefighter was evaluated on scene and was not transported to the hospital."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of where the fire happened