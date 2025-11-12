$5M Mega Millions ticket sold in Peoria

The Brief A Mega Millions ticket to Tuesday night's drawing matching all five white numbers was sold at a Peoria CVS store. The ticket also included a 5X multiplier, making it worth $5 million. The winning numbers were 10, 13, 40, 42, 46 and a gold Mega Ball of 1.



The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing as no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but a ticket worth millions was sold in the Valley.

Local perspective:

Lottery officials say a ticket matching all five white numbers was sold at a Peoria CVS store, located near Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway. The ticket also had a five-times multiplier, making it worth $5 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing were 10, 13, 40, 42, 46 and a gold Mega Ball of 1.

Dig deeper:

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets cost $5 each and include a randomly assigned multiplier, multiplying the base prize level by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X.

What's next:

The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is on Nov. 14. The jackpot is estimated to be worth $965 million.

Map of CVS store where the $5 million ticket was sold: