Surprise man shot, killed in Peoria; suspect arrested

By
Published  October 13, 2025 11:19am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • James Durham, 33, was found shot on Oct. 11 near 95th and Peoria Avenues.
    • Durham was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • The suspect in the shooting, 46-year-old Henry Jaurez-Garcia, was arrested.

PEORIA, Ariz. - A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man last weekend in Peoria has been arrested.

What we know:

Just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 11, Peoria Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots near 95th and Peoria Avenues. When they got to the scene, officers found James Durham, a 33-year-old Surprise man, lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

Durham was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say witnesses reported seeing several people flee the area in a red car after the shooting.

"Responding officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop," police said. "The occupants of the vehicle were detained for further investigation. One of them was identified as the suspect, Henry Juarez-Garcia, a 46-year-old male from Peoria, Arizona."

Henry was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting, which appears to be an isolated incident. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source: The Peoria Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPeoriaNews