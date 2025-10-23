Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed, man hurt in crash near Lake Pleasant

Updated  October 23, 2025 2:03pm MST
A crash on Oct. 23 near Lake Pleasant left a woman dead and a man hurt. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • A woman was killed in a rollover crash on Oct. 23 near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
    • Another driver involved in the crash was hospitalized with serious injuries.
    • SR 74 was shut down due to the crash.

PEORIA, Ariz. - A crash near Lake Pleasant on Thursday left one person dead, and another person hurt.

What we know:

The crash happened on Oct. 23 near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Peoria Police say two cars were involved in the crash, with one driver in each vehicle. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

SR 74 was shut down in both directions.

What we don't know:

The drivers weren't identified.

What's next:

The Peoria Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source: The Peoria Police Department

