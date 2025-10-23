Woman killed, man hurt in crash near Lake Pleasant
article
PEORIA, Ariz. - A crash near Lake Pleasant on Thursday left one person dead, and another person hurt.
What we know:
The crash happened on Oct. 23 near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
Peoria Police say two cars were involved in the crash, with one driver in each vehicle. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.
SR 74 was shut down in both directions.
What we don't know:
The drivers weren't identified.
What's next:
The Peoria Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.
Map of where the crash happened
The Source: The Peoria Police Department