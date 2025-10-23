Woman killed, man hurt in crash near Lake Pleasant

article

The Brief A woman was killed in a rollover crash on Oct. 23 near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Another driver involved in the crash was hospitalized with serious injuries. SR 74 was shut down due to the crash.



A crash near Lake Pleasant on Thursday left one person dead, and another person hurt.

What we know:

The crash happened on Oct. 23 near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Peoria Police say two cars were involved in the crash, with one driver in each vehicle. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

SR 74 was shut down in both directions.

What we don't know:

The drivers weren't identified.

What's next:

The Peoria Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.

Map of where the crash happened