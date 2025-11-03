Expand / Collapse search

Man indicted in alleged Peoria road-rage shooting

By
Published  November 3, 2025 11:17am MST
Peoria road-rage shooting suspect arrested

According to police, 20-year-old Rudy Sanchez Jr. opened fire on another driver near the Loop 101 and Peoria Avenue. Sanchez Jr. is accused of several felony charges.

The Brief

    • Rudy Sanchez, Jr., 20, allegedly shot a woman in the leg near the Loop 101 and Peoria Avenue on Oct. 11.
    • Sanchez, Jr. was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges and is scheduled to go on trial next year.

PEORIA, Ariz. - A man accused of shooting a woman in the West Valley has been indicted by a grand jury.

The backstory:

On Oct. 11, police say 20-year-old Rudy Sanchez shot another driver near the Loop 101 and Peoria Avenue. The victim was shot in the leg. Sanchez fled the scene but was arrested days later.

Update:

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Sanchez was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. He is jailed on a $250,000 cash bond.

What's next:

Sanchez is scheduled to go on trial next February.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source: The Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Peoria Police Department.

