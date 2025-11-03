Man indicted in alleged Peoria road-rage shooting

The Brief Rudy Sanchez, Jr., 20, allegedly shot a woman in the leg near the Loop 101 and Peoria Avenue on Oct. 11. Sanchez, Jr. was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges and is scheduled to go on trial next year.



A man accused of shooting a woman in the West Valley has been indicted by a grand jury.

The backstory:

On Oct. 11, police say 20-year-old Rudy Sanchez shot another driver near the Loop 101 and Peoria Avenue. The victim was shot in the leg. Sanchez fled the scene but was arrested days later.

Update:

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Sanchez was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. He is jailed on a $250,000 cash bond.

What's next:

Sanchez is scheduled to go on trial next February.

Map of where the shooting happened