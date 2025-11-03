Man indicted in alleged Peoria road-rage shooting
PEORIA, Ariz. - A man accused of shooting a woman in the West Valley has been indicted by a grand jury.
The backstory:
On Oct. 11, police say 20-year-old Rudy Sanchez shot another driver near the Loop 101 and Peoria Avenue. The victim was shot in the leg. Sanchez fled the scene but was arrested days later.
Update:
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Sanchez was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and drive-by shooting. He is jailed on a $250,000 cash bond.
What's next:
Sanchez is scheduled to go on trial next February.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Peoria Police Department.