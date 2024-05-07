Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman to death inside Phoenix home: PD

A man accused of killing a 24-year-old woman in Phoenix over the weekend is now in jail.

Per a Phoenix Police statement released on May 7, the 32-year-old suspect turned himself in to border agents at Lukeville, after which he was taken into custody by police, and returned to Phoenix.

While Phoenix Police identified the suspect as "Eduardo Ramirez-Galindo," MCSO identified the suspect as "Eduardo Galindo-Ramirez."

Eduardo Ramirez-Galindo (Courtesy: MCSO)

"[The suspect] was interviewed by detectives and made admissions regarding the death of [the victim]," read a portion of the statement.

The case unfolded on May 5, with police called to a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found blood on the driveway, and the victim, identified as 24-year-old Andrea Casarrubias Romero, was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

"Preliminary information suggests Casarrubias Romero was assaulted sometime overnight by a known suspect," police said at the time.

The suspect is accused of second-degree murder.

Map of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road